Arizona 3, San Diego 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 3 5 3 2 9 K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317 Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184 S.Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .362 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .164 Vogt c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .222 Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043 Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .322 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193 Pham lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .357 Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .098 Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Mejía ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080 Garcia dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .318

Arizona 000 102 000_3 5 0 San Diego 100 000 010_2 7 1

a-hit by pitch for Lamb in the 6th. b-struck out for Cronenworth in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Machado (1). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (5), Machado (2), Garcia (2). HR_S.Marte (1), off Paddack; Vogt (1), off Paddack; Tatis Jr. (6), off M.Kelly; Tatis Jr. (7), off Rondón. RBIs_Vogt 2 (4), S.Marte (3), Tatis Jr. 2 (16). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Escobar, Machado.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly W,2-1 6 6 1 1 0 4 84 2.29 Chafin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8.31 Rondón H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 12.46 Bradley S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.93

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack L,2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 95 3.18 Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.70 Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.80 Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Strahm (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51.

