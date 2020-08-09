Arizona 3, San Diego 2

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|5
|3
|2
|9
|
|K.Marte 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.317
|Calhoun dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|S.Marte cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.362
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.164
|Vogt c
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.222
|Lamb 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|Walker ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Jay rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|Ahmed ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|1
|7
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.322
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.255
|Machado 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.193
|Pham lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.236
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.357
|Myers rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.260
|Cronenworth 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Profar ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.098
|Hedges c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Mejía ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.080
|Garcia dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.318
|Arizona
|000
|102
|000_3
|5
|0
|San Diego
|100
|000
|010_2
|7
|1
a-hit by pitch for Lamb in the 6th. b-struck out for Cronenworth in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th.
E_Machado (1). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (5), Machado (2), Garcia (2). HR_S.Marte (1), off Paddack; Vogt (1), off Paddack; Tatis Jr. (6), off M.Kelly; Tatis Jr. (7), off Rondón. RBIs_Vogt 2 (4), S.Marte (3), Tatis Jr. 2 (16). SF_Vogt.
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Escobar, Machado.
DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly W,2-1
|6
|
|6
|1
|1
|0
|4
|84
|2.29
|Chafin H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|8.31
|Rondón H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|18
|12.46
|Bradley S,3-4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|1.93
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Paddack L,2-1
|5
|2-3
|5
|3
|3
|2
|6
|95
|3.18
|Strahm
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.70
|Johnson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|1.80
|Ja.Guerra
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|7.94
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Strahm (Walker).
Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_2:51.
