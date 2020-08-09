Listen Live Sports

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

August 9, 2020 12:22 am
 
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 5 3 2 9
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .317
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 1 2 .184
S.Marte cf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .362
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .164
Vogt c 3 1 1 2 0 0 .222
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043
Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .125
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 1 7
Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 3 2 0 0 .322
Grisham cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .255
Machado 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .193
Pham lf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .236
Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .357
Myers rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .260
Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .098
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .091
Mejía ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .080
Garcia dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .318
Arizona 000 102 000_3 5 0
San Diego 100 000 010_2 7 1

a-hit by pitch for Lamb in the 6th. b-struck out for Cronenworth in the 7th. c-struck out for Hedges in the 8th.

E_Machado (1). LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (5), Machado (2), Garcia (2). HR_S.Marte (1), off Paddack; Vogt (1), off Paddack; Tatis Jr. (6), off M.Kelly; Tatis Jr. (7), off Rondón. RBIs_Vogt 2 (4), S.Marte (3), Tatis Jr. 2 (16). SF_Vogt.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 0; San Diego 1 (Hosmer). RISP_Arizona 0 for 1; San Diego 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Peralta. GIDP_Escobar, Machado.

DP_Arizona 2 (Escobar, K.Marte, Lamb; Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker); San Diego 1 (Tatis Jr., Cronenworth, Hosmer).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly W,2-1 6 6 1 1 0 4 84 2.29
Chafin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 8.31
Rondón H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1 18 12.46
Bradley S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 1.93
San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Paddack L,2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 6 95 3.18
Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.70
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 1.80
Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1 18 7.94

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 1-0. HBP_Strahm (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51.

