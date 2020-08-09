Listen Live Sports

Arizona 3, San Diego 2

August 9, 2020 12:22 am
 
Arizona San Diego
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 3 5 3 Totals 32 2 7 2
K.Marte 2b 4 0 1 0 Tatis Jr. ss 4 2 3 2
Calhoun dh 3 0 0 0 Grisham cf 4 0 1 0
S.Marte cf 4 2 2 1 Machado 3b 4 0 1 0
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 Pham lf 3 0 1 0
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 4 0 0 0
Vogt c 3 1 1 2 Myers rf 4 0 0 0
Lamb 1b 2 0 0 0 Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0
Walker ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Profar ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Jay rf 4 0 0 0 Hedges c 2 0 0 0
Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0 Mejía ph-c 1 0 0 0
Garcia dh 3 0 1 0
Arizona 000 102 000 3
San Diego 100 000 010 2

E_Machado (1). DP_Arizona 2, San Diego 1. LOB_Arizona 5, San Diego 4. 2B_S.Marte (5), Machado (2), Garcia (2). HR_S.Marte (1), Vogt (1), Tatis Jr. 2 (7). SF_Vogt (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Arizona
M.Kelly W,2-1 6 6 1 1 0 4
Chafin H,3 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rondón H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Bradley S,3-4 1 0 0 0 1 0
San Diego
Paddack L,2-1 5 2-3 5 3 3 2 6
Strahm 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Johnson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Ja.Guerra 1 0 0 0 0 1

M.Kelly pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

HBP_Strahm (Walker).

Umpires_Home, Tom Woodring; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:51.

