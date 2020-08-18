Listen Live Sports

Arizona 4, Oakland 3

August 18, 2020 1:08 am
 
Oakland Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 2 Totals 35 4 10 4
Semien ss 3 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0
Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 0
Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 Peralta lf 5 2 3 2
Canha cf 4 0 0 0 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1
Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 1
Machín dh 4 1 1 0 Cron dh 3 0 0 0
Allen c 3 0 2 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 2 0
Barreto pr 0 1 0 0
Murphy c 0 0 0 0
Oakland 000 000 120 3
Arizona 001 002 001 4

E_Bassitt (0), Ahmed (4). DP_Oakland 1, Arizona 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Allen (1), Escobar (1), Peralta (4), Ahmed (3). HR_Grossman (3), Peralta (2). SB_S.Marte (3). SF_Chapman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Bassitt 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3
Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Soria L,2-0 1 1 1 1 0 0
Diekman 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Arizona
Gallen 7 3 1 1 1 8
Rondón H,3 2-3 2 2 1 1 0
Chafin BS,0-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Crichton W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0

Soria pitched to 1 batter in the 9th.

HBP_Bassitt (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:06.

