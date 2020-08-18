Arizona 4, Oakland 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 2 2 8 Semien ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .216 Kemp 2b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .306 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .247 Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .185 Canha cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .284 Grossman lf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .286 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .250 Machín dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .091 Allen c 3 0 2 0 0 1 .125 Barreto pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000 Murphy c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 10 4 4 5 Calhoun rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .225 K.Marte 2b 5 0 1 0 0 0 .330 S.Marte cf 3 0 1 0 2 0 .350 Peralta lf 5 2 3 2 0 1 .337 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .289 Escobar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .200 C.Kelly c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .227 Cron dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .000 Ahmed ss 3 1 2 0 1 0 .250

Oakland 000 000 120_3 6 1 Arizona 001 002 001_4 10 1

One out when winning run scored.

1-ran for Allen in the 8th.

E_Bassitt (0), Ahmed (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Allen (1), Escobar (1), Peralta (4), Ahmed (3). HR_Grossman (3), off Gallen; Peralta (2), off Bassitt. RBIs_Grossman (10), Chapman (16), Peralta 2 (17), Escobar (12), C.Kelly (7). SB_S.Marte (3). SF_Chapman.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Canha); Arizona 4 (Calhoun 2, Walker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Arizona 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Walker, Peralta. GIDP_Piscotty, K.Marte.

DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson); Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Ahmed, Walker).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bassitt 5 1-3 5 3 3 3 3 87 2.42 Petit 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 7 3.12 McFarland 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 1.04 Wendelken 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.89 Soria L,2-0 1 1 1 1 0 0 16 0.00 Diekman 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 8 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 7 3 1 1 1 8 97 2.40 Rondón H,3 2-3 2 2 1 1 0 15 11.05 Chafin BS,0-2 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 8.10 Crichton W,2-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.69

Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Wendelken 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Chafin 2-1, Crichton 1-0. IBB_off Diekman (S.Marte). HBP_Bassitt (Cron).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_3:06.

