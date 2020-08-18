Arizona 4, Oakland 3

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|2
|2
|8
|
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.216
|Kemp 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.306
|Chapman 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.247
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.185
|Canha cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Grossman lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Machín dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Allen c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Barreto pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Murphy c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|10
|4
|4
|5
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.225
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.330
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.350
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.337
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|C.Kelly c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.227
|Cron dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Oakland
|000
|000
|120_3
|6
|1
|Arizona
|001
|002
|001_4
|10
|1
One out when winning run scored.
1-ran for Allen in the 8th.
E_Bassitt (0), Ahmed (4). LOB_Oakland 5, Arizona 11. 2B_Allen (1), Escobar (1), Peralta (4), Ahmed (3). HR_Grossman (3), off Gallen; Peralta (2), off Bassitt. RBIs_Grossman (10), Chapman (16), Peralta 2 (17), Escobar (12), C.Kelly (7). SB_S.Marte (3). SF_Chapman.
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 2 (Chapman, Canha); Arizona 4 (Calhoun 2, Walker). RISP_Oakland 0 for 5; Arizona 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Walker, Peralta. GIDP_Piscotty, K.Marte.
DP_Oakland 1 (Kemp, Semien, Olson); Arizona 1 (K.Marte, Ahmed, Walker).
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bassitt
|5
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|3
|3
|87
|2.42
|Petit
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|3.12
|McFarland
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.04
|Wendelken
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.89
|Soria L,2-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Diekman
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|7
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|97
|2.40
|Rondón H,3
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|15
|11.05
|Chafin BS,0-2
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|8.10
|Crichton W,2-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.69
Inherited runners-scored_Petit 1-0, Wendelken 1-0, Diekman 1-1, Chafin 2-1, Crichton 1-0. IBB_off Diekman (S.Marte). HBP_Bassitt (Cron).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Malachi Moore; Third, Marvin Hudson.
T_3:06.
