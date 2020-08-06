Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, Houston 4

August 6, 2020 10:52 pm
 
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 8 4 1 9
Springer cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Straw cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Altuve 2b 4 3 3 1 0 1 .192
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 0 2 .235
Brantley dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .389
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .386
Reddick rf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .238
Tucker lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Maldonado c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .222
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 5 11 5 5 3
K.Marte 2b 5 0 3 0 0 0 .346
Calhoun rf 5 0 1 2 0 1 .214
S.Marte cf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .359
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .311
Escobar 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .167
Peralta lf 2 0 1 1 2 0 .256
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .172
An.Young dh 2 0 0 1 2 0 .500
Locastro pr 0 1 0 0 0 0 .000
Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 1 .119
Houston 000 101 020_4 8 0
Arizona 000 003 002_5 11 1

No outs when winning run scored.

1-ran for An.Young in the 9th.

E_Ahmed (2). LOB_Houston 4, Arizona 9. 2B_Bregman (4), Altuve (2), S.Marte 2 (4), Walker (7), Calhoun (3). HR_Altuve (3), off Gallen; Bregman (3), off Crichton. RBIs_Gurriel (5), Altuve (7), Bregman 2 (9), Walker (8), Peralta (9), An.Young (1), Calhoun 2 (7). SB_Altuve (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Arizona 3 (S.Marte, Ahmed, Walker). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Arizona 5 for 10.

Runners moved up_Brantley 2. GIDP_Springer, Tucker, Calhoun, C.Kelly.

DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker; K.Marte, Ahmed, Walker).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bielak 5 2 0 0 3 1 82 0.87
Sneed H,2 1-3 3 3 3 0 0 15 6.75
Taylor BS,0-1 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 29 0.00
Scrubb 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 13 0.00
Pressly L,0-1 BS,0-1 0 3 2 2 1 0 15 40.50
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen 6 6 2 2 1 6 92 2.81
Al.Young H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.80
Crichton BS,0-1 2-3 2 2 2 0 1 17 3.60
Chafin 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 10.80
Guerra W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-2, Scrubb 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:15.

