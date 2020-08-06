Arizona 5, Houston 4

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|1
|9
|
|Springer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Straw cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Altuve 2b
|4
|3
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.192
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.235
|Brantley dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.389
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.386
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.238
|Tucker lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Maldonado c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.222
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|5
|11
|5
|5
|3
|
|K.Marte 2b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.346
|Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.214
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.359
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.311
|Escobar 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Peralta lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.256
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.172
|An.Young dh
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.500
|Locastro pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Ahmed ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.119
|Houston
|000
|101
|020_4
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|003
|002_5
|11
|1
No outs when winning run scored.
1-ran for An.Young in the 9th.
E_Ahmed (2). LOB_Houston 4, Arizona 9. 2B_Bregman (4), Altuve (2), S.Marte 2 (4), Walker (7), Calhoun (3). HR_Altuve (3), off Gallen; Bregman (3), off Crichton. RBIs_Gurriel (5), Altuve (7), Bregman 2 (9), Walker (8), Peralta (9), An.Young (1), Calhoun 2 (7). SB_Altuve (2).
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 1 (Gurriel); Arizona 3 (S.Marte, Ahmed, Walker). RISP_Houston 2 for 5; Arizona 5 for 10.
Runners moved up_Brantley 2. GIDP_Springer, Tucker, Calhoun, C.Kelly.
DP_Houston 2 (Correa, Altuve, Gurriel; Altuve, Correa, Gurriel); Arizona 2 (Ahmed, K.Marte, Walker; K.Marte, Ahmed, Walker).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bielak
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|3
|1
|82
|0.87
|Sneed H,2
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|15
|6.75
|Taylor BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|0.00
|Scrubb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
|Pressly L,0-1 BS,0-1
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|15
|40.50
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|6
|92
|2.81
|Al.Young H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.80
|Crichton BS,0-1
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|17
|3.60
|Chafin
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|10.80
|Guerra W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Taylor 2-2, Scrubb 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Adrian Johnson; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Nick Mahrley.
T_3:15.
