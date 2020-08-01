Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|2
|15
|
|Muncy dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Betts rf-cf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.256
|Bellinger cf-1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Seager ss
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.344
|Taylor 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Pederson lf-rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|Ríos 1b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|a-Pollock ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.421
|Barnes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|d-Beaty ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|5
|3
|
|K.Marte ss-2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.344
|Calhoun rf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|.154
|S.Marte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Escobar 3b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|Walker dh
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.333
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.222
|Vogt c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|b-C.Kelly ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Lamb 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|c-Ahmed ph-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.080
|Vargas 2b-1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|Los Angeles
|000
|110
|010_3
|9
|1
|Arizona
|000
|001
|04x_5
|8
|0
a-struck out for Ríos in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vogt in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lamb in the 7th. d-walked for Barnes in the 9th.
E_Turner (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Ríos (1), Betts (3), K.Marte (3), Calhoun (1), Walker (4). HR_Betts (1), off Gallen; Seager (3), off Ginkel. RBIs_Betts 2 (5), Seager (6), Calhoun (2), Walker 3 (6), Peralta (4). SB_Taylor (1), Bellinger (1). S_Barnes.
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pederson 2, Turner, Bellinger); Arizona 4 (Vargas 2, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Arizona 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Peralta, Escobar, S.Marte. GIDP_Escobar, C.Kelly.
DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Ríos; Taylor, Bellinger).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|63
|0.00
|González
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Floro, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|15
|0.00
|Ferguson, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.00
|Treinen, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|4
|0
|2
|1
|23
|0.00
|J.Kelly
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|98
|2.70
|Young
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|2.25
|Ginkel
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|23
|12.27
|Rondón, W, 1-0
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|27.00
|Bradley, S, 2-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, J.Kelly 1-1, Ginkel 1-0, Rondón 1-0. IBB_off Treinen (Escobar). HBP_Gallen (Muncy), González (Lamb). WP_J.Kelly.
T_3:15.
