Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 2 15 Muncy dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .242 Betts rf-cf 5 1 3 2 0 1 .256 Bellinger cf-1b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .139 Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Seager ss 4 1 2 1 0 1 .344 Taylor 2b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .240 Pederson lf-rf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 Ríos 1b 2 1 1 0 0 0 .400 a-Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .421 Barnes c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167 d-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 5 8 5 5 3 K.Marte ss-2b 4 2 2 0 0 0 .344 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 1 2 0 .154 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .292 Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .133 Walker dh 4 1 2 3 0 0 .333 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1 0 0 .222 Vogt c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .125 b-C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222 Lamb 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .063 c-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0 1 0 .080 Vargas 2b-1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .154

Los Angeles 000 110 010_3 9 1 Arizona 000 001 04x_5 8 0

a-struck out for Ríos in the 7th. b-grounded out for Vogt in the 7th. c-grounded out for Lamb in the 7th. d-walked for Barnes in the 9th.

E_Turner (2). LOB_Los Angeles 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Ríos (1), Betts (3), K.Marte (3), Calhoun (1), Walker (4). HR_Betts (1), off Gallen; Seager (3), off Ginkel. RBIs_Betts 2 (5), Seager (6), Calhoun (2), Walker 3 (6), Peralta (4). SB_Taylor (1), Bellinger (1). S_Barnes.

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pederson 2, Turner, Bellinger); Arizona 4 (Vargas 2, Walker). RISP_Los Angeles 1 for 6; Arizona 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Peralta, Escobar, S.Marte. GIDP_Escobar, C.Kelly.

DP_Los Angeles 2 (Seager, Ríos; Taylor, Bellinger).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gonsolin 4 1 0 0 1 1 63 0.00 González 1 3 1 1 0 1 24 9.00 Floro, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Ferguson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.00 Treinen, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 4 0 2 1 23 0.00 J.Kelly 1-3 2 0 0 1 0 13 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen 6 5 2 2 1 9 98 2.70 Young 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 12 2.25 Ginkel 1 2 1 1 0 1 23 12.27 Rondón, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 27.00 Bradley, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 2 17 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Floro 1-0, J.Kelly 1-1, Ginkel 1-0, Rondón 1-0. IBB_off Treinen (Escobar). HBP_Gallen (Muncy), González (Lamb). WP_J.Kelly.

T_3:15.

