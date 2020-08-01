Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

August 1, 2020 1:46 am
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 30 5 8 5
Muncy dh 4 0 1 0 K.Marte ss-2b 4 2 2 0
Betts rf-cf 5 1 3 2 Calhoun rf 2 1 1 1
Bellinger cf-1b 5 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 3 0 0 0
Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 3 1 0 0
Seager ss 4 1 2 1 Walker dh 4 1 2 3
Taylor 2b 3 0 2 0 Peralta lf 4 0 2 1
Pederson lf-rf 4 0 0 0 Vogt c 2 0 0 0
Ríos 1b 2 1 1 0 b-C.Kelly ph-c 2 0 1 0
a-Pollock ph-lf 2 0 0 0 Lamb 1b 1 0 0 0
Barnes c 2 0 0 0 c-Ahmed ph-ss 1 0 0 0
d-Beaty ph 0 0 0 0 Vargas 2b-1b 4 0 0 0
Los Angeles 000 110 010 3
Arizona 000 001 04x 5

E_Turner (2). DP_Los Angeles 2, Arizona 0. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Arizona 7. 2B_Ríos (1), Betts (3), K.Marte (3), Calhoun (1), Walker (4). HR_Betts (1), Seager (3). SB_Taylor (1), Bellinger (1). S_Barnes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin 4 1 0 0 1 1
González 1 3 1 1 0 1
Floro, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 0
Ferguson, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Treinen, L, 0-1, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 4 0 2 1
J.Kelly 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Arizona
Gallen 6 5 2 2 1 9
Young 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Ginkel 1 2 1 1 0 1
Rondón, W, 1-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bradley, S, 2-3 1 1 0 0 1 2

González pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Ginkel pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Gallen (Muncy), González (Lamb). WP_J.Kelly.

T_3:15.

