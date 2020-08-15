Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, San Diego 1

August 15, 2020 1:00 am
 
< a min read
      
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 6 1 Totals 32 5 8 5
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 1
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 1
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 Peralta dh 4 0 2 1
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 Vogt c 4 0 1 0
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1 An.Young 3b 1 0 0 0
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 1 0 0 0
a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 Varsho lf 4 1 1 0
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0
San Diego 000 000 001 1
Arizona 000 001 04x 5

E_An.Young 2 (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR_Calhoun (5). SB_Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF_K.Marte (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Lamet, L, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 8
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0
Yates 0 0 1 1 0 1
Ja.Guerra 2-3 4 3 3 0 1
Hill 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Arizona
M.Kelly, W, 3-1 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7
Ju.Guerra, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Rondón, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1

Yates pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

WP_Yates, Ja.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:03.

