Arizona 5, San Diego 1

August 15, 2020 1:00 am
 
1 min read
      
San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 1 6 1 2 9
Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301
Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250
Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215
Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208
Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267
Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .282
Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .326
Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .088
a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 2 11
Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .254
K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .325
S.Marte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .362
Peralta dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .319
Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296
Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188
An.Young 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .286
Escobar 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .169
Varsho lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .154
Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .227
San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 0
Arizona 000 001 04x_5 8 2

a-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

E_An.Young 2 (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR_Calhoun (5), off Lamet. RBIs_Cronenworth (5), Calhoun 2 (14), K.Marte (8), S.Marte (10), Peralta (15). SB_Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF_K.Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pham 2, Mejía, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Varsho). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lamet, L, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 8 81 1.59
Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.87
Yates 0 0 1 1 0 1 6 12.46
Ja.Guerra 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 16 11.05
Hill 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 8 9.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, W, 3-1 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 96 1.71
Ju.Guerra, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00
Rondón, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.80
Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 8.53

Yates pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Ja.Guerra 1-1, Hill 1-0, Ju.Guerra 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Machado), off Hill (Escobar). WP_Yates, Ja.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:03.

