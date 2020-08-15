Arizona 5, San Diego 1

San Diego AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 1 6 1 2 9 Tatis Jr. ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .301 Grisham cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .250 Machado 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .215 Pham dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .208 Hosmer 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Myers rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .282 Cronenworth 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .326 Mejía c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .088 a-Mateo ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Profar lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 2 11 Calhoun rf 4 2 2 2 0 0 .254 K.Marte 2b 3 0 0 1 0 2 .325 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .362 Peralta dh 4 0 2 1 0 0 .319 Walker 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .296 Vogt c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .188 An.Young 3b 1 0 0 0 1 1 .286 Escobar 3b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .169 Varsho lf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .154 Ahmed ss 3 1 1 0 0 2 .227

San Diego 000 000 001_1 6 0 Arizona 000 001 04x_5 8 2

a-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.

E_An.Young 2 (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR_Calhoun (5), off Lamet. RBIs_Cronenworth (5), Calhoun 2 (14), K.Marte (8), S.Marte (10), Peralta (15). SB_Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF_K.Marte.

Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pham 2, Mejía, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Varsho). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Cronenworth.

San Diego IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lamet, L, 2-1 6 3 1 1 1 8 81 1.59 Pagán 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 5.87 Yates 0 0 1 1 0 1 6 12.46 Ja.Guerra 2-3 4 3 3 0 1 16 11.05 Hill 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 8 9.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA M.Kelly, W, 3-1 6 2-3 3 0 0 2 7 96 1.71 Ju.Guerra, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 0.00 Rondón, H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 10.80 Chafin 1 2 1 1 0 1 21 8.53

Yates pitched to 1 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Ja.Guerra 1-1, Hill 1-0, Ju.Guerra 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Machado), off Hill (Escobar). WP_Yates, Ja.Guerra.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.

T_3:03.

