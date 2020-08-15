Arizona 5, San Diego 1

|San Diego
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|1
|6
|1
|2
|9
|
|Tatis Jr. ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Grisham cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Machado 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.215
|Pham dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.208
|Hosmer 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Myers rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Cronenworth 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.326
|Mejía c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.088
|a-Mateo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Profar lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|2
|11
|
|Calhoun rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.254
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.325
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.362
|Peralta dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.319
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.296
|Vogt c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|An.Young 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|Escobar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.169
|Varsho lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.154
|Ahmed ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.227
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001_1
|6
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|04x_5
|8
|2
a-struck out for Mejía in the 9th.
E_An.Young 2 (2). LOB_San Diego 8, Arizona 6. 2B_Grisham (4), Myers (5), S.Marte (6). HR_Calhoun (5), off Lamet. RBIs_Cronenworth (5), Calhoun 2 (14), K.Marte (8), S.Marte (10), Peralta (15). SB_Hosmer (1), Grisham (4). SF_K.Marte.
Runners left in scoring position_San Diego 5 (Pham 2, Mejía, Hosmer); Arizona 2 (Varsho). RISP_San Diego 2 for 9; Arizona 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Cronenworth.
|San Diego
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lamet, L, 2-1
|6
|
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|81
|1.59
|Pagán
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|5.87
|Yates
|0
|
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|12.46
|Ja.Guerra
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|16
|11.05
|Hill
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|8
|9.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, W, 3-1
|6
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|2
|7
|96
|1.71
|Ju.Guerra, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Rondón, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|10.80
|Chafin
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|21
|8.53
Yates pitched to 1 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Ja.Guerra 1-1, Hill 1-0, Ju.Guerra 1-0. IBB_off M.Kelly (Machado), off Hill (Escobar). WP_Yates, Ja.Guerra.
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Chris Guccione; Third, Nestor Ceja.
T_3:03.
