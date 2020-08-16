Listen Live Sports

Arizona 5, San Diego 4

August 16, 2020 7:44 pm
 
San Diego Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 4 4 3 Totals 31 5 8 5
Grisham cf 4 0 0 0 Calhoun dh 4 1 1 2
Machado 3b 2 1 0 0 K.Marte 2b 4 0 2 0
Tatis Jr. ss 3 1 0 0 S.Marte cf 4 1 1 0
Hosmer 1b 4 1 1 2 Peralta lf 4 0 0 0
Pham dh 4 1 1 0 Walker 1b 3 0 0 0
Garcia ph 0 0 0 0 Locastro pr 0 1 0 0
Cronenworth 2b 4 0 1 0 Lamb 1b 0 0 0 0
Olivares rf 2 0 0 0 Escobar 3b 4 1 3 3
Naylor ph-rf 2 0 1 1 Vogt c 3 1 1 0
Hedges c 2 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 3 0 0 0
Mateo lf 3 0 0 0 Jay rf 2 0 0 0
Profar lf 0 0 0 0
San Diego 000 003 100 4
Arizona 002 000 03x 5

E_Ahmed (3). DP_San Diego 1, Arizona 1. LOB_San Diego 10, Arizona 5. HR_Hosmer (4), Calhoun (6), Escobar (2). SB_Pham (6), K.Marte (1). S_Mateo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Diego
Richards 7 6 2 2 2 2
Pagán L,0-1 BS,0-3 1 2 3 3 1 2
Arizona
Ray 5 0 1 1 6 4
Ju.Guerra BS,0-1 1 4 2 2 0 0
Clarke W,1-0 2 0 1 0 2 4
Bradley S,6-7 1 0 0 0 1 1

Ray pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Ray (Tatis Jr.). WP_Ray(2).

Umpires_Home, Chris Guccione; First, Nestor Ceja; Second, Cory Blaser; Third, Alfonso Marquez.

T_3:13.

