Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 9 4 1 6 Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290 Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195 Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293 Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316 Flores dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283 Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .336 Crawford ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258 Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192 Rickard rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206 Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 7 9 6 4 6 Locastro rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .250 K.Marte 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .318 S.Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .325 Walker 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .311 D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .184 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254 An.Young dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250 Kelly c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .190

San Francisco 000 001 003_4 9 1 Arizona 102 040 00x_7 9 0

a-lined out for Rickard in the 7th.

E_Anderson (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (4), K.Marte (11), Kelly (2), Ahmed (6). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Longoria (4), off Gallen; Crawford (3), off Widener. RBIs_Longoria (16), Flores (20), Crawford 2 (10), S.Marte 2 (14), Walker 2 (19), D.Peralta (23), Ahmed (17). SF_Walker.

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Sandoval); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Kelly, Walker). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_K.Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Solano, Crawford, Belt); Arizona 2 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 1-2 4 2-3 9 7 7 3 3 88 4.75 Baragar 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 29 6.43 Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.25 W.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.52

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallen, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5 92 2.09 Widener 2 4 3 3 0 1 29 4.42

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Yastrzemski), Anderson (K.Marte), Baragar (An.Young). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:49.

