Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|6
|
|Yastrzemski cf-rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.290
|Dickerson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Longoria 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.293
|Belt 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.316
|Flores dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.283
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.336
|Crawford ss
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.258
|Bart c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.192
|Rickard rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Sandoval ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.206
|Duggar cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.115
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|7
|9
|6
|4
|6
|
|Locastro rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.250
|K.Marte 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.318
|S.Marte cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.325
|Walker 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.311
|D.Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.184
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|An.Young dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|Kelly c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.190
|San Francisco
|000
|001
|003_4
|9
|1
|Arizona
|102
|040
|00x_7
|9
|0
a-lined out for Rickard in the 7th.
E_Anderson (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (4), K.Marte (11), Kelly (2), Ahmed (6). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Longoria (4), off Gallen; Crawford (3), off Widener. RBIs_Longoria (16), Flores (20), Crawford 2 (10), S.Marte 2 (14), Walker 2 (19), D.Peralta (23), Ahmed (17). SF_Walker.
Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Sandoval); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Kelly, Walker). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 6 for 12.
Runners moved up_K.Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Walker.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Solano, Crawford, Belt); Arizona 2 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 1-2
|4
|2-3
|9
|7
|7
|3
|3
|88
|4.75
|Baragar
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|6.43
|Selman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.25
|W.Peralta
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|5.52
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallen, W, 1-0
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|92
|2.09
|Widener
|2
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|29
|4.42
Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Yastrzemski), Anderson (K.Marte), Baragar (An.Young). WP_Anderson.
Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:49.
