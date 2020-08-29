Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

August 29, 2020 12:45 am
 
1 min read
      
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 6
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .290
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .195
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .293
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .316
Flores dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .283
Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .336
Crawford ss 4 1 2 2 0 0 .258
Bart c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .192
Rickard rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .206
Duggar cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .115
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 7 9 6 4 6
Locastro rf 3 2 1 0 2 1 .250
K.Marte 2b 3 2 2 0 0 0 .318
S.Marte cf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .325
Walker 1b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .311
D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1 0 1 .300
Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .184
Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .254
An.Young dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .250
Kelly c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .190
San Francisco 000 001 003_4 9 1
Arizona 102 040 00x_7 9 0

a-lined out for Rickard in the 7th.

E_Anderson (1). LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (4), K.Marte (11), Kelly (2), Ahmed (6). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Longoria (4), off Gallen; Crawford (3), off Widener. RBIs_Longoria (16), Flores (20), Crawford 2 (10), S.Marte 2 (14), Walker 2 (19), D.Peralta (23), Ahmed (17). SF_Walker.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_San Francisco 2 (Flores, Sandoval); Arizona 4 (Escobar, Kelly, Walker). RISP_San Francisco 2 for 6; Arizona 6 for 12.

Runners moved up_K.Marte. GIDP_Dickerson, Walker.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Solano, Crawford, Belt); Arizona 2 (Walker, Ahmed, Walker; Escobar, Ahmed, Walker).

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 1-2 4 2-3 9 7 7 3 3 88 4.75
Baragar 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 29 6.43
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.25
W.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 19 5.52
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallen, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5 92 2.09
Widener 2 4 3 3 0 1 29 4.42

Inherited runners-scored_Baragar 1-0. HBP_Gallen (Yastrzemski), Anderson (K.Marte), Baragar (An.Young). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:49.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired