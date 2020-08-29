Listen Live Sports

Arizona 7, San Francisco 4

August 29, 2020 12:45 am
 
< a min read
      
San Francisco Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 9 4 Totals 30 7 9 6
Yastrzemski cf-rf 3 0 1 0 Locastro rf 3 2 1 0
Dickerson lf 4 0 0 0 K.Marte 2b 3 2 2 0
Longoria 3b 4 1 2 1 S.Marte cf 4 1 2 2
Belt 1b 3 1 1 0 Walker 1b 3 1 1 2
Flores dh 4 1 1 1 D.Peralta lf 4 0 1 1
Solano 2b 4 0 1 0 Escobar 3b 3 0 0 0
Crawford ss 4 1 2 2 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 1
Bart c 4 0 1 0 An.Young dh 2 0 0 0
Rickard rf 2 0 0 0 Kelly c 4 1 1 0
a-Sandoval ph 1 0 0 0
Duggar cf 1 0 0 0
San Francisco 000 001 003 4
Arizona 102 040 00x 7

E_Anderson (1). DP_San Francisco 1, Arizona 2. LOB_San Francisco 5, Arizona 6. 2B_Flores (4), K.Marte (11), Kelly (2), Ahmed (6). 3B_Belt (1). HR_Longoria (4), Crawford (3). SF_Walker (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
San Francisco
Anderson, L, 1-2 4 2-3 9 7 7 3 3
Baragar 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Selman 1 0 0 0 0 1
W.Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1
Arizona
Gallen, W, 1-0 7 5 1 1 1 5
Widener 2 4 3 3 0 1

HBP_Gallen (Yastrzemski), Anderson (K.Marte), Baragar (An.Young). WP_Anderson.

Umpires_Home, Bill Miller; First, Edwin Moscoso; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_2:49.

