Arkansas sharpshooter Joe returning for junior season

August 1, 2020 3:43 pm
 
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas sharpshooter Isaiah Joe will return for his junior season after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft.

“I know a lot of people have been waiting to hear my decision,” Joe said in a statement on Saturday. “But this has definitely been one not to be rushed. After all things considered, I have decided to play my next season at the University of Arkansas and continue my dream as a Hog.”

A 6-foot-5 guard from Fort Smith, Arkansas, Joe led the SEC in 3-pointers made with 94 and was fourth nationally with 3.62 per game in 2019-20.

Joe averaged 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. He tied the SEC freshman record with 113 3-pointers in 2018-19, also tying for fourth in NCAA history among freshmen.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

The Associated Press

