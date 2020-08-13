Listen Live Sports

Arrieta scheduled to start for Philadelphia against Baltimore

August 13, 2020 3:05 am
 
Baltimore Orioles (9-7, third in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (5-8, fifth in the AL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Thomas Eshelman (0-0, 3.68 ERA, .96 WHIP, 3 strikeouts) Phillies: Jake Arrieta (1-1, 2.46 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

LINE: Orioles favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday.

The Phillies went 45-36 on their home field in 2019. Philadelphia averaged 8.5 hits with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 26 total triples last year.

The Orioles went 29-52 away from home in 2019. Baltimore hit 213 total home runs with 490 total extra base hits last season.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Baltimore leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Phillies: David Robertson: (elbow), Reggie McClain: (shoulder), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow).

Orioles: Dillon Tate: (forearm), Hunter Harvey: (elbow), Trey Mancini: (tumor), Richie Martin: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

