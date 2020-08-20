Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

At least 8 Serie A players test positive for coronavirus

August 20, 2020 11:59 am
 
< a min read
      

Milan (AP) — A number of Serie A players have tested positive for the new coronavirus as they return from their truncated offseason.

The new season is scheduled to start on Sept. 19 but at least eight players have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest clubs to announce they have positive cases among their players were Torino with two, and Napoli with one Thursday.

Roma and Cagliari confirmed positive cases on Wednesday.

Advertisement

All eight players are asymptomatic.

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

The number of positive cases in general in Italy is also rising. The country reported 845 new cases on Thursday, the highest rise since May 16.

Italy was one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, with more than 35,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its soccer league on March 9.

Serie A resumed without fans on June 20 and finished on Aug. 2, with Juventus winning a record-extending ninth successive league title.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Stay up to date on all things federal with our revamped mobile app. Download it to your device today.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired