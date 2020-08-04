Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|
|Panik ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Fisher ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Atlanta
|020
|040
|04x
|—
|10
DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Camargo (2). HR_Adams (2), Flowers (1), Riley (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (1), Inciarte (3).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Shoemaker L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|Waguespack
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kay
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Font
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Yamaguchi
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Tomlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
WP_Yamaguchi.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:06. A_0 (41,084).
