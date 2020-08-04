Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

August 4, 2020 10:30 pm
 
Toronto Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 1 5 1 Totals 37 10 13 10
Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. rf 3 2 2 0
Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 Swanson ss 5 1 2 2
Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 1
Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 Duvall lf 1 1 1 1
Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 Adams dh 2 1 1 1
Jansen c 3 0 0 0 Camargo ph-dh 3 1 2 1
Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 Riley 3b 3 1 1 3
Panik ph-3b 1 0 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0
Alford lf 2 0 1 1 Flowers c 5 1 2 1
Fisher ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Inciarte cf 4 1 2 0
Toronto 000 010 000 1
Atlanta 020 040 04x 10

DP_Toronto 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Toronto 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Camargo (2). HR_Adams (2), Flowers (1), Riley (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (1), Inciarte (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker L,0-1 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 2
Waguespack 1-3 2 0 0 2 0
Kay 2 0 0 0 1 3
Font 1-3 5 4 4 0 0
Yamaguchi 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Fried W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 3
O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 2
Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 1 0

WP_Yamaguchi.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:06. A_0 (41,084).

