Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 5 1 4 6 Bichette ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .240 Biggio 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .182 Hernández rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .313 Gurriel Jr. dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .308 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .219 Grichuk cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .308 Jansen c 3 0 0 0 1 1 .200 Drury 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Panik ph-3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Alford lf 2 0 1 1 0 0 .250 Fisher ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .250

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 10 13 10 7 5 Acuña Jr. rf 3 2 2 0 2 0 .250 Swanson ss 5 1 2 2 0 0 .340 Freeman 1b 4 1 0 1 1 0 .195 Ozuna lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .300 Duvall lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .357 Adams dh 2 1 1 1 0 0 .212 Camargo ph-dh 3 1 2 1 0 1 .259 Riley 3b 3 1 1 3 2 1 .138 Albies 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .159 Flowers c 5 1 2 1 0 1 .300 Inciarte cf 4 1 2 0 0 0 .200

Toronto 000 010 000_1 5 0 Atlanta 020 040 04x_10 13 0

a-singled for Adams in the 5th. b-lined out for Drury in the 7th. c-struck out for Alford in the 7th.

LOB_Toronto 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Camargo (2). HR_Adams (2), off Shoemaker; Flowers (1), off Shoemaker; Riley (2), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Alford (1), Adams (7), Flowers (2), Freeman (7), Riley 3 (6), Swanson 2 (13), Duvall (2), Camargo (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (1), Inciarte (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Bichette, Fisher); Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, Inciarte, Camargo, Flowers). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Atlanta 4 for 15.

Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Freeman 2, Swanson. GIDP_Hernández, Freeman.

DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Jansen, Guerrero Jr.); Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Swanson, Freeman).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker L,0-1 4 2-3 6 6 6 3 2 88 5.91 Waguespack 1-3 2 0 0 2 0 20 0.00 Kay 2 0 0 0 1 3 19 1.93 Font 1-3 5 4 4 0 0 22 27.00 Yamaguchi 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 21.60

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried W,2-0 6 4 1 1 2 3 80 2.04 O’Day 1 1 0 0 1 2 22 2.45 Tomlin 1 0 0 0 0 1 7 0.00 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 1 0 21 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Kay 3-0, Yamaguchi 1-0. IBB_off Kay (Ozuna). WP_Yamaguchi.

Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:06. A_0 (41,084).

