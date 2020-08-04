Atlanta 10, Toronto 1

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|4
|6
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Biggio 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|Hernández rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|Gurriel Jr. dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.308
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.308
|Jansen c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|Drury 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Panik ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Alford lf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Fisher ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|10
|13
|10
|7
|5
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.250
|Swanson ss
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.340
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.195
|Ozuna lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.300
|Duvall lf
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.357
|Adams dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.212
|Camargo ph-dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.259
|Riley 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|2
|1
|.138
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.159
|Flowers c
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.300
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Toronto
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Atlanta
|020
|040
|04x_10
|13
|0
a-singled for Adams in the 5th. b-lined out for Drury in the 7th. c-struck out for Alford in the 7th.
LOB_Toronto 6, Atlanta 10. 2B_Gurriel Jr. (2), Guerrero Jr. 2 (2), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Camargo (2). HR_Adams (2), off Shoemaker; Flowers (1), off Shoemaker; Riley (2), off Shoemaker. RBIs_Alford (1), Adams (7), Flowers (2), Freeman (7), Riley 3 (6), Swanson 2 (13), Duvall (2), Camargo (2). SB_Acuña Jr. (1), Inciarte (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 3 (Jansen, Bichette, Fisher); Atlanta 5 (Ozuna, Inciarte, Camargo, Flowers). RISP_Toronto 1 for 10; Atlanta 4 for 15.
Runners moved up_Guerrero Jr., Freeman 2, Swanson. GIDP_Hernández, Freeman.
DP_Toronto 1 (Biggio, Jansen, Guerrero Jr.); Atlanta 1 (Freeman, Swanson, Freeman).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Shoemaker L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|6
|6
|6
|3
|2
|88
|5.91
|Waguespack
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|20
|0.00
|Kay
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|19
|1.93
|Font
|
|1-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|22
|27.00
|Yamaguchi
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|21.60
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried W,2-0
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|80
|2.04
|O’Day
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|2.45
|Tomlin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.00
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|21
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Kay 3-0, Yamaguchi 1-0. IBB_off Kay (Ozuna). WP_Yamaguchi.
Umpires_Home, Mark Wegner; First, Marty Foster; Second, Alan Porter; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:06. A_0 (41,084).
