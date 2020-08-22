Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hechavarría ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|a-Culberson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Gosselin dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|A.Jackson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|
|Walker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|Quinn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pache lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100
|—
|2
|Atlanta
|004
|070
|00x
|—
|11
E_Bohm 2 (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Ozuna 2 (7). SF_Inciarte (1).
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Nola, L, 2-2
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|McClain
|2
|
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Irvin
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried, W, 4-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Ynoa
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
McClain pitched to 6 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Martin (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:18.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.