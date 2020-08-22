Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

August 22, 2020 12:43 am
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 38 11 14 10
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0
Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0
Knapp c 1 0 1 1 a-Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0
Segura 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 5 2 3 3
Gosselin dh 3 0 1 1 A.Jackson c 0 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 5 2 3 4
Walker 2b 1 0 0 0 Duvall rf 5 1 2 0
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 2 1 0
Quinn rf 3 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 5 1 2 2
Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 1
Pache lf 4 0 1 0
Philadelphia 100 000 100 2
Atlanta 004 070 00x 11

E_Bohm 2 (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Ozuna 2 (7). SF_Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Philadelphia
Nola, L, 2-2 2 2-3 6 4 4 3 3
McClain 2 4 4 1 0 1
Irvin 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 3
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Atlanta
Fried, W, 4-0 5 5 1 1 2 5
Ynoa 2 2 1 1 2 1
L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

McClain pitched to 6 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Martin (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18.

The Associated Press

