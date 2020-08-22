Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 38 11 14 10 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0 Knapp c 1 0 1 1 a-Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 Segura 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 5 2 3 3 Gosselin dh 3 0 1 1 A.Jackson c 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 5 2 3 4 Walker 2b 1 0 0 0 Duvall rf 5 1 2 0 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 2 1 0 Quinn rf 3 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 5 1 2 2 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 1 Pache lf 4 0 1 0

Philadelphia 100 000 100 — 2 Atlanta 004 070 00x — 11

E_Bohm 2 (3). DP_Philadelphia 1, Atlanta 1. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), Ozuna 2 (7). SF_Inciarte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Philadelphia Nola, L, 2-2 2 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 McClain 2 4 4 1 0 1 Irvin 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 3 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 3

Atlanta Fried, W, 4-0 5 5 1 1 2 5 Ynoa 2 2 1 1 2 1 L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0

McClain pitched to 6 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Martin (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18.

