Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

August 22, 2020 12:43 am
 
< a min read
      
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 2 7 2 4 8
McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .230
Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206
Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .289
Knapp c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .471
Segura 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Gosselin dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .368
Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .307
Walker 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182
Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276
Quinn rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .121
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 11 14 10 4 10
Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301
Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200
Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .292
a-Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
d’Arnaud c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .344
A.Jackson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286
Ozuna dh 5 2 3 4 0 0 .280
Duvall rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .273
Riley 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .171
Camargo 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .205
Inciarte cf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .219
Pache lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Philadelphia 100 000 100_2 7 2
Atlanta 004 070 00x_11 14 0

a-lined out for Freeman in the 7th.

E_Bohm 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), off Nola; Ozuna (6), off Nola; Ozuna (7), off Irvin. RBIs_Gosselin (10), Knapp (5), d’Arnaud 3 (17), Ozuna 4 (17), Camargo 2 (8), Inciarte (5). SF_Inciarte.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Quinn); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Pache, Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 9.

LIDP_Kingery. GIDP_Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Culberson, Camargo).

        Insight by Pega: Learn how VA has met the needs of remote workers and veterans over the last five months in this free webinar.

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Nola, L, 2-2 2 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 71 3.10
McClain 2 4 4 1 0 1 39 4.15
Irvin 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 3 45 17.18
Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.59
Romero 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.00
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 4-0 5 5 1 1 2 5 91 1.32
Ynoa 2 2 1 1 2 1 30 4.32
L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.09
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_McClain 2-0, Irvin 1-1. HBP_Martin (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marking the 81st anniversary of the start of World War II