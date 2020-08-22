Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|4
|8
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.230
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|Realmuto c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Knapp c
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.471
|Segura 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Gosselin dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.368
|Gregorius ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.307
|Walker 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|Bohm 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Quinn rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Kingery cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.121
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|10
|4
|10
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Hechavarría ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Freeman 1b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.292
|a-Culberson ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.344
|A.Jackson c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Ozuna dh
|5
|2
|3
|4
|0
|0
|.280
|Duvall rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|Camargo 2b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.205
|Inciarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.219
|Pache lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Philadelphia
|100
|000
|100_2
|7
|2
|Atlanta
|004
|070
|00x_11
|14
|0
a-lined out for Freeman in the 7th.
E_Bohm 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), off Nola; Ozuna (6), off Nola; Ozuna (7), off Irvin. RBIs_Gosselin (10), Knapp (5), d’Arnaud 3 (17), Ozuna 4 (17), Camargo 2 (8), Inciarte (5). SF_Inciarte.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Quinn); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Pache, Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 9.
LIDP_Kingery. GIDP_Ozuna.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Culberson, Camargo).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Nola, L, 2-2
|2
|2-3
|6
|4
|4
|3
|3
|71
|3.10
|McClain
|2
|
|4
|4
|1
|0
|1
|39
|4.15
|Irvin
|1
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|45
|17.18
|Guerra
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|8.59
|Romero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|12
|0.00
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 4-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|5
|91
|1.32
|Ynoa
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|30
|4.32
|L.Jackson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|4.09
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_McClain 2-0, Irvin 1-1. HBP_Martin (Quinn).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:18.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.