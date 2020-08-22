Atlanta 11, Philadelphia 2

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 4 8 McCutchen lf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .230 Hoskins 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .206 Realmuto c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .289 Knapp c 1 0 1 1 0 0 .471 Segura 2b-ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Gosselin dh 3 0 1 1 1 1 .368 Gregorius ss 2 0 0 0 1 1 .307 Walker 2b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .182 Bohm 3b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .276 Quinn rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Kingery cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .121

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 14 10 4 10 Swanson ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .301 Hechavarría ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Freeman 1b 2 2 1 0 2 0 .292 a-Culberson ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143 d’Arnaud c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .344 A.Jackson c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .286 Ozuna dh 5 2 3 4 0 0 .280 Duvall rf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .273 Riley 3b 4 2 1 0 1 1 .171 Camargo 2b 5 1 2 2 0 1 .205 Inciarte cf 2 0 0 1 1 2 .219 Pache lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250

Philadelphia 100 000 100_2 7 2 Atlanta 004 070 00x_11 14 0

a-lined out for Freeman in the 7th.

E_Bohm 2 (3). LOB_Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 8. 2B_Realmuto (3), Hoskins (5), Knapp (3), Camargo 2 (6). HR_d’Arnaud (4), off Nola; Ozuna (6), off Nola; Ozuna (7), off Irvin. RBIs_Gosselin (10), Knapp (5), d’Arnaud 3 (17), Ozuna 4 (17), Camargo 2 (8), Inciarte (5). SF_Inciarte.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 4 (Segura 2, Quinn); Atlanta 3 (Duvall, Pache, Hechavarría). RISP_Philadelphia 2 for 5; Atlanta 3 for 9.

LIDP_Kingery. GIDP_Ozuna.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Gregorius, Segura, Hoskins); Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Culberson, Camargo).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Nola, L, 2-2 2 2-3 6 4 4 3 3 71 3.10 McClain 2 4 4 1 0 1 39 4.15 Irvin 1 2-3 4 3 3 1 3 45 17.18 Guerra 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 8.59 Romero 1 0 0 0 0 3 12 0.00

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried, W, 4-0 5 5 1 1 2 5 91 1.32 Ynoa 2 2 1 1 2 1 30 4.32 L.Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 4.09 Martin 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_McClain 2-0, Irvin 1-1. HBP_Martin (Quinn).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:18.

