Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|12
|10
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.266
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.303
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|.307
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.286
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.308
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.340
|Duvall lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1
|2
|.232
|Camargo 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|2
|8
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.280
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.250
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.290
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Segura 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.256
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.284
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.327
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.127
|Quinn cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.284
|Atlanta
|0100
|010
|001_12
|15
|0
|Philadelphia
|016
|100
|020_10
|13
|1
E_Gosselin (1). LOB_Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Riley (3), Markakis (9), Camargo (7), Hoskins (7), McCutchen (4). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Riley (6), off Hale; Swanson (5), off Hembree; Gregorius (5), off Milone; Hoskins (5), off Milone; Quinn (2), off Smith; McCutchen (4), off Smith. RBIs_Riley 3 (17), Swanson 2 (20), Freeman 2 (21), Ozuna 2 (23), d’Arnaud (18), Markakis 2 (9), Gregorius 3 (19), McCutchen 2 (20), Hoskins 2 (15), Gosselin (11), Segura (9), Quinn (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (d’Arnaud 2, Riley, Ozuna, Camargo, Duvall); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, McCutchen, Gosselin). RISP_Atlanta 7 for 19; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Freeman, Duvall 2, Inciarte, Swanson, Gosselin, Realmuto. LIDP_Gosselin. GIDP_Segura.
DP_Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Freeman, Camargo; Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Milone
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|55
|27.00
|Jackson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|33
|3.86
|Minter, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|32
|0.73
|Martin, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|1.12
|Greene, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.55
|Smith, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|5.40
|Melancon, S, 6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|3.09
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta, L, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|0
|46
|6.49
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|22
|16.20
|McClain
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|27
|5.06
|Romero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|0.00
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Velasquez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|36
|6.60
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|19
|4.50
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|5.87
Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-1, Minter 2-0, Hale 2-2, Romero 1-0, Parker 2-1, Morgan 2-0. IBB_off Velasquez (Freeman). HBP_Melancon (Realmuto). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:13.
