Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 12 15 12 10 8 Acuña Jr. cf 1 1 1 0 1 0 .266 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .197 Swanson ss 5 2 1 2 1 0 .303 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 2 3 0 .307 Ozuna dh 5 1 3 2 1 0 .286 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 1 3 .308 Markakis rf 5 1 3 2 1 0 .340 Duvall lf 6 1 1 0 0 2 .241 Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 1 2 .232 Camargo 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .190

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 10 13 10 2 8 McCutchen dh 5 2 2 2 0 1 .280 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 1 1 .250 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 0 0 .274 Segura 3b 5 1 3 1 0 0 .256 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 3 0 0 .284 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 1 0 2 .327 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .127 Quinn cf 4 2 3 1 0 1 .284

Atlanta 0100 010 001_12 15 0 Philadelphia 016 100 020_10 13 1

E_Gosselin (1). LOB_Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Riley (3), Markakis (9), Camargo (7), Hoskins (7), McCutchen (4). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Riley (6), off Hale; Swanson (5), off Hembree; Gregorius (5), off Milone; Hoskins (5), off Milone; Quinn (2), off Smith; McCutchen (4), off Smith. RBIs_Riley 3 (17), Swanson 2 (20), Freeman 2 (21), Ozuna 2 (23), d’Arnaud (18), Markakis 2 (9), Gregorius 3 (19), McCutchen 2 (20), Hoskins 2 (15), Gosselin (11), Segura (9), Quinn (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 7 (d’Arnaud 2, Riley, Ozuna, Camargo, Duvall); Philadelphia 3 (Realmuto, McCutchen, Gosselin). RISP_Atlanta 7 for 19; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Freeman, Duvall 2, Inciarte, Swanson, Gosselin, Realmuto. LIDP_Gosselin. GIDP_Segura.

DP_Atlanta 2 (Camargo, Freeman, Camargo; Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Milone 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 2 55 27.00 Jackson 1 2 1 1 2 1 33 3.86 Minter, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 32 0.73 Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 1.12 Greene, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 12 0.55 Smith, H, 2 1 2 2 2 0 0 15 5.40 Melancon, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 3.09

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta, L, 2-4 1 1-3 6 7 7 3 0 46 6.49 Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 22 16.20 McClain 1 2 1 1 1 1 27 5.06 Romero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 0.00 Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 24 0.00 Velasquez 2 1 0 0 3 2 36 6.60 Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 19 4.50 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 8 5.87

Inherited runners-scored_Jackson 1-1, Minter 2-0, Hale 2-2, Romero 1-0, Parker 2-1, Morgan 2-0. IBB_off Velasquez (Freeman). HBP_Melancon (Realmuto). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:13.

