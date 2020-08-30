Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|42
|12
|15
|12
|
|Totals
|39
|10
|13
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Harper rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Segura 3b
|5
|1
|3
|1
|
|d’Arnaud c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|2
|2
|3
|
|Markakis rf
|5
|1
|3
|2
|
|Gosselin lf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Duvall lf
|6
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|2
|3
|1
|
|Camargo 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Atlanta
|0100
|010
|001
|—
|12
|Philadelphia
|016
|100
|020
|—
|10
E_Gosselin (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Riley (3), Markakis (9), Camargo (7), Hoskins (7), McCutchen (4). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Riley (6), Swanson (5), Gregorius (5), Hoskins (5), Quinn (2), McCutchen (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milone
|2
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Minter, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Martin, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Greene, H, 4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Smith, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Melancon, S, 6-7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta, L, 2-4
|1
|1-3
|6
|7
|7
|3
|0
|Hale
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|McClain
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Romero
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Velasquez
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Hembree
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, McClain pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
HBP_Melancon (Realmuto). WP_Jackson.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_4:13.
