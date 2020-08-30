Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

Atlanta Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 42 12 15 12 Totals 39 10 13 10 Acuña Jr. cf 1 1 1 0 McCutchen dh 5 2 2 2 Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2 Swanson ss 5 2 1 2 Harper rf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 2 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0 Ozuna dh 5 1 3 2 Segura 3b 5 1 3 1 d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 3 Markakis rf 5 1 3 2 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 1 Duvall lf 6 1 1 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0 Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 Quinn cf 4 2 3 1 Camargo 2b 4 2 2 0

Atlanta 0100 010 001 — 12 Philadelphia 016 100 020 — 10

E_Gosselin (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Riley (3), Markakis (9), Camargo (7), Hoskins (7), McCutchen (4). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Riley (6), Swanson (5), Gregorius (5), Hoskins (5), Quinn (2), McCutchen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Atlanta Milone 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 2 Jackson 1 2 1 1 2 1 Minter, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4 Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 Greene, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0 Smith, H, 2 1 2 2 2 0 0 Melancon, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Arrieta, L, 2-4 1 1-3 6 7 7 3 0 Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 0 McClain 1 2 1 1 1 1 Romero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 Velasquez 2 1 0 0 3 2 Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, McClain pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Melancon (Realmuto). WP_Jackson.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:13.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.