Atlanta 12, Philadelphia 10

August 30, 2020 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 42 12 15 12 Totals 39 10 13 10
Acuña Jr. cf 1 1 1 0 McCutchen dh 5 2 2 2
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 Hoskins 1b 4 2 2 2
Swanson ss 5 2 1 2 Harper rf 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 3 1 1 2 Realmuto c 4 1 1 0
Ozuna dh 5 1 3 2 Segura 3b 5 1 3 1
d’Arnaud c 5 1 1 1 Gregorius ss 5 2 2 3
Markakis rf 5 1 3 2 Gosselin lf 4 0 0 1
Duvall lf 6 1 1 0 Kingery 2b 4 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 2 2 3 Quinn cf 4 2 3 1
Camargo 2b 4 2 2 0
Atlanta 0100 010 001 12
Philadelphia 016 100 020 10

E_Gosselin (1). DP_Atlanta 2, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Atlanta 13, Philadelphia 5. 2B_Riley (3), Markakis (9), Camargo (7), Hoskins (7), McCutchen (4). 3B_Gregorius (2). HR_Riley (6), Swanson (5), Gregorius (5), Hoskins (5), Quinn (2), McCutchen (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Milone 2 1-3 8 7 7 0 2
Jackson 1 2 1 1 2 1
Minter, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 4
Martin, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Greene, H, 4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Smith, H, 2 1 2 2 2 0 0
Melancon, S, 6-7 1 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Arrieta, L, 2-4 1 1-3 6 7 7 3 0
Hale 1 2-3 3 3 3 0 0
McClain 1 2 1 1 1 1
Romero 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Velasquez 2 1 0 0 3 2
Hembree 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 1 0

Jackson pitched to 4 batters in the 4th, McClain pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

HBP_Melancon (Realmuto). WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_4:13.

