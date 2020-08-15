Atlanta 2, Miami 1

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 2 7 2 3 6 Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .277 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .333 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Ozuna dh 3 1 1 1 1 1 .247 Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .265 Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .203 Riley lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .161 a-Markakis ph-rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .296 Hechavarría 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .180

Miami AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 3 10 Villar ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .302 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .195 Anderson dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .143 Brinson lf-rf 3 0 2 0 0 1 .133 c-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000 1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Berti rf 1 0 0 0 1 0 .227 b-Joyce ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Harrison cf 2 1 1 1 1 0 .150

Atlanta 000 000 101_2 7 1 Miami 000 000 010_1 6 0

a-flied out for Riley in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Berti in the 7th. c-singled for Brinson in the 9th.

1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.

E_Fried (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 6. 2B_Freeman (6), Hechavarría (1), Brinson (1), Villar (3). HR_Ozuna (5), off Castano; Duvall (3), off Kintzler; Harrison (1), off W.Smith. RBIs_Ozuna (12), Duvall (9), Harrison (3). SB_Villar (6). CS_Villar (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Inciarte); Miami 3 (Berti, Aguilar, Alvarez). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 5.

GIDP_d’Arnaud, Cervelli.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Hechavarría, Freeman); Miami 2 (Villar, Forsythe, Aguilar; Berti, Aguilar, Berti).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried 6 1-3 4 0 0 3 7 103 1.24 Greene, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 W.Smith, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1 15 3.86 Melancon, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Miami IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castano 6 4 1 1 2 2 80 4.35 Hoyt 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 3.86 Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 1 19 3.00 Kintzler, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2 22 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.