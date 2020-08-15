Atlanta 2, Miami 1

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.277
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.247
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.265
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.203
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.161
|a-Markakis ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|Hechavarría 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Miami
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|3
|10
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.246
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.302
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.195
|Anderson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.143
|Brinson lf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Berti rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.227
|b-Joyce ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Harrison cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.150
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|101_2
|7
|1
|Miami
|000
|000
|010_1
|6
|0
a-flied out for Riley in the 7th. b-pinch hit for Berti in the 7th. c-singled for Brinson in the 9th.
1-ran for Díaz in the 9th.
E_Fried (1). LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 6. 2B_Freeman (6), Hechavarría (1), Brinson (1), Villar (3). HR_Ozuna (5), off Castano; Duvall (3), off Kintzler; Harrison (1), off W.Smith. RBIs_Ozuna (12), Duvall (9), Harrison (3). SB_Villar (6). CS_Villar (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 2 (Duvall, Inciarte); Miami 3 (Berti, Aguilar, Alvarez). RISP_Atlanta 0 for 2; Miami 0 for 5.
GIDP_d’Arnaud, Cervelli.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Hechavarría, Freeman); Miami 2 (Villar, Forsythe, Aguilar; Berti, Aguilar, Berti).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|103
|1.24
|Greene, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|W.Smith, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Melancon, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Miami
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castano
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|80
|4.35
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|3.86
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.00
|Kintzler, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Greene 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:59.
