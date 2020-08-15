Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 2, Miami 1

August 15, 2020 9:27 pm
 
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Swanson ss 3 0 1 0 Villar ss 4 0 1 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0 Aguilar 1b 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 4 0 1 0 Cervelli c 4 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 3 1 1 1 Anderson dh 3 0 0 0
Duvall rf-lf 4 1 1 1 Forsythe 2b 4 0 0 0
Camargo 3b 3 0 1 0 Brinson lf-rf 3 0 2 0
Riley lf 2 0 0 0 c-Díaz ph 1 0 1 0
a-Markakis ph-rf 2 0 1 0 1-Sierra pr 0 0 0 0
Hechavarría 2b 4 0 1 0 Berti rf 1 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 3 0 0 0 b-Joyce ph-lf 2 0 0 0
Alvarez 3b 3 0 0 0
Harrison cf 2 1 1 1
Atlanta 000 000 101 2
Miami 000 000 010 1

E_Fried (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 6. 2B_Freeman (6), Hechavarría (1), Brinson (1), Villar (3). HR_Ozuna (5), Duvall (3), Harrison (1). SB_Villar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried 6 1-3 4 0 0 3 7
Greene, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
W.Smith, W, 1-0 1 1 1 1 0 1
Melancon, S, 4-4 1 1 0 0 0 1
Miami
Castano 6 4 1 1 2 2
Hoyt 1 0 0 0 1 1
Boxberger 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kintzler, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 0 2

Castano pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:59.

