Atlanta 2, Miami 1

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cervelli c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Anderson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall rf-lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Forsythe 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brinson lf-rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Riley lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|c-Díaz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Markakis ph-rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|1-Sierra pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hechavarría 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berti rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|b-Joyce ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Alvarez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harrison cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|101
|—
|2
|Miami
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Fried (1). DP_Atlanta 1, Miami 2. LOB_Atlanta 6, Miami 6. 2B_Freeman (6), Hechavarría (1), Brinson (1), Villar (3). HR_Ozuna (5), Duvall (3), Harrison (1). SB_Villar (6).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried
|6
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|Greene, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|W.Smith, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Melancon, S, 4-4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castano
|6
|
|4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Hoyt
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Boxberger
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kintzler, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
Castano pitched to 1 batter in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Mark Carlson; First, James Hoye; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:59.
