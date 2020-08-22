Atlanta 2, Nashville 0

Nashville 0 0 — 0 Atlanta 1 1 — 2

First half_1, Atlanta, Martinez, 1 (Remedi), 40th minute.

Second half_2, Atlanta, Martinez, 2 (Adams), 87th.

Goalies_Nashville, Joe Willis, Elliot Panicco; Atlanta, Brad Guzan, Alec Kann.

Yellow Cards_Lennon, Atlanta, 6th; Walkes, Atlanta, 28th; Lovitz, Nashville, 48th; Bello, Atlanta, 78th.

Referee_Ted Unkel. Assistant Referees_Corey Rockwell, Walter Heatherly, Christopher Penso. 4th Official_Marcos De Oliveira.

Nashville_Joe Willis; Jalil Anibaba (Taylor Washington, 85th), Alistair Johnston (David Accam, 67th), Daniel Lovitz, Dave Romney, Walker Zimmerman; Anibal Godoy, Randall Leal, Dax McCarty, Hany Mukhtar (Daniel Rios, 81st); Dominique Badji (Abu Danladi, 81st).

Atlanta_Brad Guzan; George Bello, Franco Escobar, Fernando Meza (Miles Robinson, 46th), Anton Walkes; Emerson Hyndman (Mo Adams, 70th), Gonzalo Martinez, Eric Remedi (Jeff Larentowicz, 85th), Matheus Rossetto; Adam Jahn (Erick Torres, 80th), Brooks Lennon.

