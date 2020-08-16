Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 4, Miami 0

August 16, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Miami
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 4 Totals 27 0 2 0
Swanson ss 5 2 2 0 Villar ss 4 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 1 0 Aguilar dh 3 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 2 0 1 1 Anderson 3b 2 0 0 0
Markakis rf 4 0 2 3 Díaz 1b 3 0 0 0
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Brinson lf 2 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 a-Joyce ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Flowers c 4 0 1 0 Berti rf 3 0 1 0
Riley 3b 4 0 0 0 Forsythe 2b 3 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 4 1 1 0 Lavarnway c 3 0 1 0
Harrison cf 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 000 001 300 4
Miami 000 000 000 0

DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Miami 1. 2B_Swanson (6), Markakis (4). SB_Berti (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Erlin 4 1 0 0 0 5
O’Day, W, 2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Minter, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Greene 2 0 0 0 1 2
Matzek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Miami
Hernandez 5 3 0 0 0 9
Vincent, L, 1-1 1 2 1 1 1 1
Shafer 2-3 2 2 2 0 1
Moran 0 1 1 1 2 0
Hoyt 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Venditte 2 0 0 0 0 4

Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:58.

