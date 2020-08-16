Atlanta 4, Miami 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|27
|0
|2
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Villar ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aguilar dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Anderson 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Díaz 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brinson lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|a-Joyce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berti rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Forsythe 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Inciarte cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lavarnway c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Harrison cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|300
|—
|4
|Miami
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Atlanta 2, Miami 0. LOB_Atlanta 7, Miami 1. 2B_Swanson (6), Markakis (4). SB_Berti (5).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Erlin
|4
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|O’Day, W, 2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Minter, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Greene
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Matzek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez
|5
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Vincent, L, 1-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Shafer
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Moran
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Hoyt
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Venditte
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
Moran pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:58.
