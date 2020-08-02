Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 4, N.Y. Mets 0

August 2, 2020 4:31 pm
 
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 0 10 0 Totals 30 4 7 4
Nimmo cf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf-rf 3 1 1 1
McNeil 3b 5 0 3 0 Swanson ss 4 0 1 0
Alonso 1b 5 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 4 0 1 2
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 4 0 0 0
Canó 2b 4 0 1 0 d’Arnaud c 4 0 0 0
Davis dh 4 0 1 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 1 1
Do.Smith lf 3 0 1 0 Duvall rf-lf 2 1 2 0
Rosario ss 4 0 2 0 Riley lf 3 1 1 0
Nido c 3 0 1 0 Inciarte cf 0 0 0 0
Giménez ph 1 0 1 0 Hechavarría 2b 3 0 0 0
New York 000 000 000 0
Atlanta 002 100 01x 4

DP_New York 2, Atlanta 2. LOB_New York 13, Atlanta 4. 2B_McNeil (3), Davis (1), Riley (1), Duvall (1), Acuña Jr. (4). HR_Camargo (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Peterson L,1-1 6 5 3 3 1 8
Díaz 1 0 0 0 1 1
Dr.Smith 1 2 1 1 0 0
Atlanta
Wright 3 1-3 5 0 0 4 5
Matzek W,1-0 2 2 0 0 0 4
Minter H,2 1 1 0 0 0 0
Greene H,2 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Melancon 1 1 0 0 1 1

Matzek pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Minter pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Sean Barber; Second, Mark Wegner; Third, Marty Foster.

T_3:06.

