Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 23 1 2 1 2 6 Tauchman rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 0 0 .312 Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .200 Ford dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .167 Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .247 Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .127 Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 0 2 .172 Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Andújar ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .091 Wade ss 1 0 0 0 1 1 .192

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 5 6 5 2 11 Acuña Jr. cf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .265 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2 0 2 .319 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .303 Ozuna dh 2 1 1 1 1 1 .282 Markakis rf 3 0 2 1 0 0 .378 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .247 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .198 Flowers c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .333 Camargo 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .182

New York 000 001 0_1 2 0 Atlanta 103 001 x_5 6 1

a-lined out for Estrada in the 7th.

E_Riley (6). LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Freeman (10), Markakis (7). HR_Voit (11), off Anderson; Acuña Jr. (5), off Cole; Swanson (4), off Cole; Ozuna (8), off Cole. RBIs_Voit (21), Acuña Jr. (10), Swanson 2 (18), Ozuna (20), Markakis (7). SB_Wade (1), Acuña Jr. (2).

Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Tauchman); Atlanta 2 (Flowers). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Atlanta 2 for 5.

GIDP_Urshela.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cole L,4-1 5 5 5 5 2 9 103 3.51 Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 4.66

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson W,1-0 6 1 1 1 2 6 90 1.50 Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 0.68

Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 2-1. HBP_Anderson (Estrada). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:05.

