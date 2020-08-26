Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|23
|1
|2
|1
|2
|6
|
|Tauchman rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Voit 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.312
|Hicks cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ford dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.167
|Urshela 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Sánchez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.127
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.172
|Estrada 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Andújar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.091
|Wade ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.192
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|5
|6
|5
|2
|11
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Swanson ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.319
|Freeman 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.303
|Ozuna dh
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.282
|Markakis rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.378
|Duvall lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Riley 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.198
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|Camargo 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.182
|New York
|000
|001
|0_1
|2
|0
|Atlanta
|103
|001
|x_5
|6
|1
a-lined out for Estrada in the 7th.
E_Riley (6). LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Freeman (10), Markakis (7). HR_Voit (11), off Anderson; Acuña Jr. (5), off Cole; Swanson (4), off Cole; Ozuna (8), off Cole. RBIs_Voit (21), Acuña Jr. (10), Swanson 2 (18), Ozuna (20), Markakis (7). SB_Wade (1), Acuña Jr. (2).
Runners left in scoring position_New York 1 (Tauchman); Atlanta 2 (Flowers). RISP_New York 0 for 2; Atlanta 2 for 5.
GIDP_Urshela.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Swanson, Camargo, Freeman).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cole L,4-1
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|2
|9
|103
|3.51
|Cessa
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|4.66
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson W,1-0
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|6
|90
|1.50
|Greene
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.68
Inherited runners-scored_Cessa 2-1. HBP_Anderson (Estrada). WP_Cole.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:05.
