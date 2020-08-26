Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Yankees 1

August 26, 2020
 
New York Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 23 1 2 1 Totals 24 5 6 5
Tauchman rf 3 0 0 0 Acuña Jr. cf 2 2 1 1
Voit 1b 3 1 1 1 Swanson ss 3 1 1 2
Hicks cf 3 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 3 1 1 0
Ford dh 2 0 0 0 Ozuna dh 2 1 1 1
Urshela 3b 3 0 0 0 Markakis rf 3 0 2 1
Sánchez c 3 0 0 0 Duvall lf 3 0 0 0
Gardner lf 3 0 1 0 Riley 3b 3 0 0 0
Estrada 2b 1 0 0 0 Flowers c 3 0 0 0
Andújar ph 1 0 0 0 Camargo 2b 2 0 0 0
Wade ss 1 0 0 0
New York 000 001 0 1
Atlanta 103 001 x 5

E_Riley (6). DP_New York 0, Atlanta 1. LOB_New York 4, Atlanta 3. 2B_Freeman (10), Markakis (7). HR_Voit (11), Acuña Jr. (5), Swanson (4), Ozuna (8). SB_Wade (1), Acuña Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Cole L,4-1 5 5 5 5 2 9
Cessa 1 1 0 0 0 2
Atlanta
Anderson W,1-0 6 1 1 1 2 6
Greene 1 1 0 0 0 0

Cole pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Anderson (Estrada). WP_Cole.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:05.

