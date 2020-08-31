Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

August 31, 2020 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta Boston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 6 12 6 Totals 34 3 8 2
Swanson ss 4 2 1 0 Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 Vázquez c 3 1 1 0
Ozuna dh 5 1 1 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1
Markakis lf 4 1 3 2 Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1
Riley 3b 5 0 2 3 Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0
Duvall rf 4 1 1 1 Dalbec dh 4 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 0 2 0 Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 Peraza lf 4 0 0 0
Atlanta 100 131 000 6
Boston 101 000 010 3

DP_Atlanta 1, Boston 1. LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 6. 2B_Markakis (10), Camargo (8), Ozuna (7), Verdugo 3 (12), Bradley Jr. (5). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Duvall (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried, W, 6-0 5 5 2 2 2 5
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1
Smith 1 3 1 1 0 3
Melancon, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Boston
Brewer, L, 0-3 4 8 5 5 2 4
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 3
Leyer 1 2 1 1 1 1
Stock 1 0 0 0 1 2
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3

Brewer pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19.

