Atlanta 6, Boston 3

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|6
|12
|6
|4
|13
|
|Swanson ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.301
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.314
|Ozuna dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.282
|Markakis lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|.368
|Riley 3b
|5
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.240
|Duvall rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.242
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.202
|Flowers c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.265
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.188
|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|2
|2
|11
|
|Verdugo rf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.306
|Vázquez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.248
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|.300
|Chavis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Dalbec dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.250
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.245
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.279
|Peraza lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.232
|Atlanta
|100
|131
|000_6
|12
|0
|Boston
|101
|000
|010_3
|8
|0
LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 6. 2B_Markakis (10), Camargo (8), Ozuna (7), Verdugo 3 (12), Bradley Jr. (5). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Duvall (5), off Brewer. RBIs_Markakis 2 (11), Duvall (13), Riley 3 (20), Devers (20), Bogaerts (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Riley 2, Swanson, Flowers); Boston 2 (Peraza, Dalbec). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 15; Boston 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Ozuna, Inciarte, Vázquez. GIDP_Riley, Devers.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, Freeman); Boston 1 (Devers, Araúz, Chavis).
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried, W, 6-0
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|5
|93
|1.60
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|0.93
|Martin
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|1.00
|Smith
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|3
|26
|5.87
|Melancon, S, 7-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.84
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brewer, L, 0-3
|4
|
|8
|5
|5
|2
|4
|76
|5.61
|Valdez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0.86
|Leyer
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|26
|9.00
|Stock
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.06
|Springs
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|9.28
Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 3-3. PB_Vázquez (3).
Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.
T_3:19.
