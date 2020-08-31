Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 6, Boston 3

August 31, 2020 11:06 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 6 12 6 4 13
Swanson ss 4 2 1 0 1 2 .301
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .314
Ozuna dh 5 1 1 0 0 2 .282
Markakis lf 4 1 3 2 1 0 .368
Riley 3b 5 0 2 3 0 1 .240
Duvall rf 4 1 1 1 1 2 .242
Camargo 2b 4 0 2 0 0 2 .202
Flowers c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .265
Inciarte cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .188
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 3 8 2 2 11
Verdugo rf 4 2 3 0 0 1 .306
Vázquez c 3 1 1 0 1 0 .255
Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .248
Bogaerts ss 4 0 1 1 0 3 .300
Chavis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .217
Dalbec dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .250
Bradley Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .245
Araúz 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .279
Peraza lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .232
Atlanta 100 131 000_6 12 0
Boston 101 000 010_3 8 0

LOB_Atlanta 9, Boston 6. 2B_Markakis (10), Camargo (8), Ozuna (7), Verdugo 3 (12), Bradley Jr. (5). 3B_Riley (1). HR_Duvall (5), off Brewer. RBIs_Markakis 2 (11), Duvall (13), Riley 3 (20), Devers (20), Bogaerts (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 5 (Duvall, Riley 2, Swanson, Flowers); Boston 2 (Peraza, Dalbec). RISP_Atlanta 3 for 15; Boston 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Ozuna, Inciarte, Vázquez. GIDP_Riley, Devers.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Swanson, Freeman); Boston 1 (Devers, Araúz, Chavis).

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried, W, 6-0 5 5 2 2 2 5 93 1.60
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 2 11 0.93
Martin 1 0 0 0 0 1 8 1.00
Smith 1 3 1 1 0 3 26 5.87
Melancon, S, 7-8 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.84
Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brewer, L, 0-3 4 8 5 5 2 4 76 5.61
Valdez 1 1 0 0 0 3 20 0.86
Leyer 1 2 1 1 1 1 26 9.00
Stock 1 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.06
Springs 2 1 0 0 0 3 24 9.28

Inherited runners-scored_Valdez 3-3. PB_Vázquez (3).

Umpires_Home, Stu Scheuwater; First, Joe West; Second, Hunter Wendelstedt; Third, Vic Carapazza.

T_3:19.

