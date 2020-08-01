Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 1 6 1 5 11 Nimmo cf 2 1 0 0 2 1 .290 McNeil 3b 3 0 1 0 2 0 .300 Alonso 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Conforto rf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .313 Canó 2b 3 0 2 1 0 0 .393 Céspedes dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .161 Do.Smith lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .222 Ramos c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .179 Rosario ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .200

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 7 9 7 2 10 Acuña Jr. rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .184 Albies 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .194 Freeman dh 2 1 0 0 2 1 .241 Ozuna lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .367 Duvall lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Adams 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Swanson ss 3 2 1 0 0 1 .382 Camargo 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .167 Inciarte cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .130 Flowers c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .200

New York 000 010 000_1 6 0 Atlanta 230 011 00x_7 9 0

LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Canó (2), Flowers (1), Acuña Jr. (3). HR_Ozuna (3), off Wacha; Acuña Jr. (1), off Kilome. RBIs_Canó (4), Ozuna 2 (6), Flowers (1), Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Albies (6), Inciarte (4). SB_Swanson (3). SF_Canó.

Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rosario, Céspedes, Do.Smith, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Ozuna). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Atlanta 3 for 8.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Swanson, Camargo. GIDP_Alonso.

DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Adams).

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wacha, L, 1-1 4 7 5 5 2 5 96 6.00 Kilome 4 2 2 2 0 5 63 4.50

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Toussaint 4 3 0 0 3 5 74 8.10 Jackson 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 30 1.93 Tomlin, W, 1-0 2 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 24 0.00 Minter 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 2.45 O’Day 1 0 0 0 1 0 22 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Do.Smith), Wacha (Flowers), Kilome (Swanson), O’Day (Nimmo).

Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.

T_3:21.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.