Atlanta 7, N.Y. Mets 1

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|5
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.290
|McNeil 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.300
|Alonso 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Conforto rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.313
|Canó 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.393
|Céspedes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.161
|Do.Smith lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|Ramos c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.179
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|7
|9
|7
|2
|10
|
|Acuña Jr. rf
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.184
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Freeman dh
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.241
|Ozuna lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.367
|Duvall lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.382
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Inciarte cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.130
|Flowers c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|New York
|000
|010
|000_1
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|230
|011
|00x_7
|9
|0
LOB_New York 11, Atlanta 6. 2B_Canó (2), Flowers (1), Acuña Jr. (3). HR_Ozuna (3), off Wacha; Acuña Jr. (1), off Kilome. RBIs_Canó (4), Ozuna 2 (6), Flowers (1), Acuña Jr. 2 (2), Albies (6), Inciarte (4). SB_Swanson (3). SF_Canó.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 5 (Rosario, Céspedes, Do.Smith, Alonso); Atlanta 2 (Inciarte, Ozuna). RISP_New York 1 for 10; Atlanta 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Swanson, Camargo. GIDP_Alonso.
DP_Atlanta 1 (Camargo, Albies, Adams).
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wacha, L, 1-1
|4
|
|7
|5
|5
|2
|5
|96
|6.00
|Kilome
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|5
|63
|4.50
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Toussaint
|4
|
|3
|0
|0
|3
|5
|74
|8.10
|Jackson
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|30
|1.93
|Tomlin, W, 1-0
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0.00
|Minter
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|2.45
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|22
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_Tomlin 2-0. HBP_Toussaint (Do.Smith), Wacha (Flowers), Kilome (Swanson), O’Day (Nimmo).
Umpires_Home, Marty Foster; First, Alan Porter; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Mark Wegner.
T_3:21.
