Atlanta 78, Minnesota 75

August 23, 2020 6:09 pm
 
ATLANTA (78)

Billings 5-7 6-8 16, Stricklen 3-5 0-0 8, E.Williams 4-14 0-0 8, C.Williams 7-15 0-0 14, Laney 7-14 1-2 16, G.Johnson 0-4 1-2 1, K.Brown 1-1 0-0 2, Dietrick 5-7 0-0 13. Totals 32-67 8-12 78.

MINNESOTA (75)

Carleton 1-3 0-0 2, Collier 8-17 1-1 18, Dantas 4-10 0-1 8, Dangerfield 4-11 5-5 14, L.Brown 6-10 2-2 17, Herbert Harrigan 0-1 0-0 0, McCall 0-1 0-0 0, Alexander 1-4 0-0 2, Banham 2-5 1-1 6, S.Johnson 2-5 0-0 4, Sims 1-3 2-2 4. Totals 29-70 11-12 75.

Atlanta 15 15 27 21 78
Minnesota 25 16 16 18 75

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 6-15 (Dietrick 3-4, Stricklen 2-4, Laney 1-2, G.Johnson 0-2, C.Williams 0-3), Minnesota 6-25 (L.Brown 3-7, Banham 1-2, Collier 1-5, Dangerfield 1-6, Dantas 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Atlanta 32 (Billings 13), Minnesota 31 (Dantas 9). Assists_Atlanta 23 (Laney 10), Minnesota 16 (Carleton, Dangerfield, Dantas 3). Total Fouls_Atlanta 15, Minnesota 12.

