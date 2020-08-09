Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0

August 9, 2020 4:26 pm
 
Atlanta Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 8 14 8 Totals 25 0 4 0
Acuña Jr. cf 4 2 4 3 Davis p-p 0 0 0 0
Swanson ss 3 2 1 0 McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0
Freeman 1b 4 3 3 3 Haseley lf 0 0 0 0
Ozuna dh 4 0 2 1 Hoskins 1b 2 0 2 0
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 Knapp c 0 0 0 0
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 Harper rf 3 0 1 0
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Garlick rf 0 0 0 0
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 Realmuto c-1b 3 0 0 0
Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 Segura 3b 3 0 0 0
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0
Gosselin dh-3b 3 0 0 0
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0
Atlanta 002 024 0 8
Philadelphia 000 000 0 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_d’Arnaud (3), Freeman (5), Hoskins (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Fried W,3-0 5 4 0 0 1 6
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1
Philadelphia
Howard L,0-1 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4
Kelley 1 4 3 3 0 2
Davis 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2

Kelley pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Fried (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:29.

