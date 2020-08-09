Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0

|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|8
|14
|8
|
|Totals
|25
|0
|4
|0
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|2
|4
|3
|
|Davis p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Haseley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garlick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gosselin dh-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Atlanta
|002
|024
|0
|—
|8
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_d’Arnaud (3), Freeman (5), Hoskins (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (3), Acuña Jr. 2 (4).
|Atlanta
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fried W,3-0
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Howard L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Kelley
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
Kelley pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Fried (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:29.
