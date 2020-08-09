Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0

|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|8
|14
|8
|1
|8
|
|Acuña Jr. cf
|4
|2
|4
|3
|0
|0
|.266
|Swanson ss
|3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.281
|Freeman 1b
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|.276
|Ozuna dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.276
|d’Arnaud c
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.385
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.321
|Riley 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.132
|Camargo 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.175
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|0
|4
|0
|1
|8
|
|Davis p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|McCutchen lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.133
|Haseley lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.412
|Hoskins 1b
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Harper rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Garlick rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Realmuto c-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Segura 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Gregorius ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Gosselin dh-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.462
|Kingery 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Atlanta
|002
|024
|0_8
|14
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|0_0
|4
|0
LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_d’Arnaud (3), Freeman (5), Hoskins (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (4), off Kelley. RBIs_Freeman 3 (12), Acuña Jr. 3 (9), d’Arnaud (8), Ozuna (7).
Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Markakis 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Harper 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.
|Atlanta
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fried W,3-0
|5
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|6
|91
|1.59
|O’Day
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|1.93
|Sobotka
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Howard L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|81
|7.71
|Kelley
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|24
|10.13
|Davis
|1
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|25
|16.88
Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-1, Davis 1-1. HBP_Fried (Hoskins).
Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Sean Barber.
T_2:29.
