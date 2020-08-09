Listen Live Sports

Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0

August 9, 2020 4:26 pm
 
< a min read
      
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 8 14 8 1 8
Acuña Jr. cf 4 2 4 3 0 0 .266
Swanson ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .281
Freeman 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .276
Ozuna dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .276
d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .385
Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321
Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .132
Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 0 4 0 1 8
Davis p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0
McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .133
Haseley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .412
Hoskins 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .172
Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
Harper rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Garlick rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Realmuto c-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Segura 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265
Gosselin dh-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .462
Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .097
Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Atlanta 002 024 0_8 14 0
Philadelphia 000 000 0_0 4 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_d’Arnaud (3), Freeman (5), Hoskins (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (4), off Kelley. RBIs_Freeman 3 (12), Acuña Jr. 3 (9), d’Arnaud (8), Ozuna (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Markakis 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Harper 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fried W,3-0 5 4 0 0 1 6 91 1.59
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93
Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Howard L,0-1 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4 81 7.71
Kelley 1 4 3 3 0 2 24 10.13
Davis 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 25 16.88

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-1, Davis 1-1. HBP_Fried (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:29.

