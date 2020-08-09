Atlanta 8, Philadelphia 0

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 8 14 8 1 8 Acuña Jr. cf 4 2 4 3 0 0 .266 Swanson ss 3 2 1 0 1 0 .281 Freeman 1b 4 3 3 3 0 0 .276 Ozuna dh 4 0 2 1 0 2 .276 d’Arnaud c 4 0 2 1 0 0 .385 Markakis rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .231 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .321 Riley 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .132 Camargo 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .175

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 0 4 0 1 8 Davis p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — McCutchen lf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .133 Haseley lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .412 Hoskins 1b 2 0 2 0 0 0 .172 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 Harper rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Garlick rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Realmuto c-1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .290 Segura 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Gregorius ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .265 Gosselin dh-3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .462 Kingery 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .097 Quinn cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .211

Atlanta 002 024 0_8 14 0 Philadelphia 000 000 0_0 4 0

LOB_Atlanta 7, Philadelphia 6. 2B_d’Arnaud (3), Freeman (5), Hoskins (2). 3B_Freeman (1). HR_Freeman (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (3), off Howard; Acuña Jr. (4), off Kelley. RBIs_Freeman 3 (12), Acuña Jr. 3 (9), d’Arnaud (8), Ozuna (7).

Runners left in scoring position_Atlanta 3 (d’Arnaud, Markakis 2); Philadelphia 4 (Segura, Harper 2). RISP_Atlanta 2 for 8; Philadelphia 0 for 4.

Advertisement

Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fried W,3-0 5 4 0 0 1 6 91 1.59 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 1.93 Sobotka 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Howard L,0-1 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4 81 7.71 Kelley 1 4 3 3 0 2 24 10.13 Davis 1 1-3 3 1 1 0 2 25 16.88

Inherited runners-scored_Kelley 1-1, Davis 1-1. HBP_Fried (Hoskins).

Umpires_Home, Manny Gonzalez; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Sean Barber.

T_2:29.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.