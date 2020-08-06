AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

FireKeepers Casino 400 and Consumers Energy 400

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Advertisement

Schedule: Saturday, race, 4 p.m. (NBCSN); Sunday, race, 4:30 p.m. (NBCSN)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: both races: 156 laps, 312 miles;

Last year: Joey Logano won the spring race from the pole and Kevin Harvick won in the fall after starting second

Last race: Brad Keselowski led a race-best 184 of the 301 laps in New Hampshire and won for the third time this season, the fifth consecutive year he has won at least three races.

Fast facts: Kevin Harvick still leads the point standings, now by 81 over Keselowski and 115 over Denny Hamlin. … Harvick has finished in the top 10 in 17 of 20 races. … Hamlin leads all drivers with five victories and Harvick has four. … Keselowski, the 2012 series champion, has signed a contract extension with Team Penske that covers the 2021 season.

Next race: Go Bowling 235, Sunday, Aug. 16, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Henry 180

Site: Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin

Schedule: Saturday, race, noon (NBCSN)

Track: Road America

Race distance: 45 laps, 182.16 miles

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting 12th

Last race: Brandon Jones surged from seventh to victory at Kansas after an overtime restart, depriving Austin Cindric of a record-tying fourth consecutive victory in the series.

Fast facts: Cindric leads the point standings by just four points over Chase Briscoe with Noah Gragson another 52 points off the pace. … Briscoe has won a series-high five of 17 races. … Series regulars have won all but two of the races.

Next race: UNOH 188, Saturday, Aug. 15, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Henry Ford Health System 200

Site: Brooklyn, Michigan

Schedule: Friday, race, 6 p.m. (FS1)

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race distance: 100 laps, 200 miles

Last year: Austin Hill won after starting sixth

Last race: Reigning series champion Matt Crafton broke a 67-race winless streak, holding off 19-year-old Christian Eckes to win the second truck race of the weekend at Kansas.

Fast facts: Hill leads the point standings by 43 over Ben Rhodes. … Series regulars have won only half of the 10 races run so far this season. … Kyle Busch has won three times in five starts. … Christian Eckes and Zane Smith share third place, 50 points back.

Next race: NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors, Sunday, Aug. 19, Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Emirates 70th Anniversary Grand Prix, Aug. 9, Silverstone Circuit.

Site: Silverstone, England

Schedule: Friday, practice, 6 a.m.-7:30 a.m., and 10 a.m..-11:30 a.m.; Saturday, practice, 6 a.m.-7 a.m, and qualifying, 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; Sunday, race, 9:10 a.m. (ESPN)

Track: Silverstone Circuit

Race distance: 52 laps, 190.3 miles.

Last year: Six-time series champion Lewis Hamilton won the lone race at Silverstone.

Last race: Hamilton won his third consecutive race and for the seventh time on the Silvertstone Circuit, beating Max Verstappen by nearly 6 seconds.

Fast facts: Hamilton has opened a 30-point lead on Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas after four races. Verstappen is another six points off the pace. … Hamilton’s three consecutive victories have come after Bottas won the season-opener. … Hamilton has won 16 of the last 27 races overall dating to the last two races of the 2018 season.

Next race: Aramco Gran Premio, Sunday, Aug. 16, Barcelona, Spain

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Pole-sitter Josef Newgarden beat Will Power in the second consecutive race at Iowa.

Series note: A doubleheader weekend set for Saturday and Sunday at Mid-Ohio was postponed because of a spike in coronavirus cases throughout the nation.

Next race: Indianapolis 500, Sunday, Aug. 23, Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

NHRA Indy Nationals

Site: Indianapolis

Schedule: Friday, Aug. 7 through Sunday, Aug. 9

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway

Next event: NHRA Southern Nationals, Aug. 28-30, Commerce, Georgia.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

The series will race Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway in Pevely, Missouri

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars(Event Name)

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.