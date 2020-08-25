Báez homers twice, Cubs top Tigers 9-3 for 11,000th victory

DETROIT (AP) — Javier Báez hit two home runs and the Chicago Cubs became the second franchise in major league history to post 11,000 wins, beating the Detroit Tigers 9-3 on Monday night.

Only the Giants have won more, with 11,179 victories after starting in New York in 1883 and later moving to San Francisco.

The Cubs, who earned their first victory in 1876, improved to 11,000-10,414. The Brooklyn/Los Angeles Dodgers are close behind with 10,996 wins.

David Bote homered and drove in four runs for the NL Central-leading Cubs. Báez had three RBIs.

Cubs starter Alec Mills (3-2) got the win, giving up three runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out seven.

Tigers top prospect Casey Mize (0-1) made his first home start, allowing four runs — three earned — on five hits and two walks in 3 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

BLUE JAYS 6, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Randal Grichuk hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and Toronto beat Tampa Bay.

Reliever Aaron Loup (3-2) replaced Edgar García with one on and one out. After Cavan Biggio reached on catcher’s interference, Grichuk gave Toronto a 5-3 lead with his seventh home run.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. also homered for the Blue Jays, and Thomas Hatch (2-1) worked two scoreless innings for the win. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his second save.

Yoshi Tsutsugo and Willy Adames homered for Tampa Bay.

MARLINS 11, NATIONALS 8

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jesús Aguilar drove in three runs and Miami defeated Washington, taking three of the five games in the series.

Aguilar’s two-run double was part of a huge third inning for Miami off Nationals starter Austin Voth (0-3). The Marlins scored five runs with two-outs and six total, turning a one-run lead into a 7-0 advantage.

Pablo López (3-1) allowed six hits and three runs – none earned – in five solid innings.

Adam Eaton hit a three-run homer in the eighth for Washington – his second of the season — and matched a career-high with four RBIs. Juan Soto went 4 for 5 for Washington, which has alternated wins and losses over its last 11 games.

Brandon Kintzler earned his sixth save of the season.

TWINS 3, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer and Nelson Cruz connected for a solo shot to lead injury-riddled Minnesota past Cleveland.

Sanó homered in the sixth inning off Aaron Civale (3-3).

The Twins, who have several regulars and two starting pitchers on the injured list, lead the Indians by 2 1/2 games.

Kenta Maeda (4-0) gave up a leadoff homer in the first to César Hernández and then dodged trouble for the next four before turning it over to Minnesota’s bullpen.

Carlos Santana’s two-out RBI single in the seventh off Trevor May cut the Twins lead to lead to 3-2. But the right-hander shook it off and struck out slugger Franmil Reyes with runners at the corners to end the threat.

Taylor Rogers worked the ninth for his seventh save.

Cleveland was again without manager Terry Francona, who underwent surgery on a gastrointestinal condition last week. The 61-year-old Francona has missed 15 of the club’s 29 games.

RANGERS 3, ATHLETICS 2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Lance Lynn struck out eight in another workhorse start, Isiah-Kiner Falefa hit a go-ahead homer and Texas ended its eight-game losing streak with a win over American League-leading Oakland.

Kiner-Falefa hit a solo shot in the second inning off Jesus Luzardo (2-1), snapping a 2-2 tie to put the Rangers ahead to stay.

The Rangers had led for only one of the 74 innings they played during their losing streak that was the longest active in the majors.

Lynn (4-0) threw 105 pitches over six innings. After allowing three hits, two walks and hitting a batter in the first 1 2/3 innings, Lynn retired 12 of the last 14 batters he faced.

Rafael Montero got the final four outs for his sixth save in as many chances, the longest season-opening streak in Rangers history.

Stephen Piscotty hit his fifth homer of the season. Luzardo struck out seven and walked two in 6 2/3 innings.

BREWERS 4, REDS 2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Justin Smoak homered and drove in three runs as Milwaukee cooled off Trevor Bauer and snapped a four-game skid with a victory over Cincinnati.

Omar Narvaez added a solo shot to help the Brewers win their opener of a 10-game homestand.

Bauer (3-1) began the game with an 0.68 ERA that led the majors, but fell behind 4-0 in the first four innings as the Brewers reversed their season-long trend of slow starts.

He ended up striking out seven and allowing seven hits, four runs and two walks in 6 1/3 innings.

Brewers starter Brett Anderson (2-2) held the Reds scoreless for the first five innings before allowing leadoff homers to Curt Casali in the sixth and Eugenio Suarez in the seventh. Anderson allowed five hits and one walk with three strikeouts.

Devin Williams, David Phelps and Josh Hader held the Reds hitless the rest of the way.

CARDINALS 9, ROYALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul DeJong drove in three runs in his second game back from battling COVID-19 and Jack Flaherty tossed five shutout innings to help St. Louis beat Kansas City.

Paul Goldschmidt homered and also drove in three for the Cardinals, who have won four of five.

Flaherty (2-0) allowed one hit in a 64-pitch effort. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.

Brad Keller (3-1) left in the fifth after giving up three singles and a walk to begin the inning.

Jorge Soler hit his seventh homer of the season for the Royals, a three-run shot in the sixth inning off Alex Reyes.

Brad Miller had three hits and reached base four times for St. Louis, which has won 12 of the last 15 games between the cross-state rivals.

Kansas City has lost four of five.

ASTROS 11, ANGELS 4

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez struck out a career-high 11 in seven strong innings and Carlos Correa drove in three runs as Houston snapped a three-game skid with a win over the Angels.

Angels star Albert Pujols passed Alex Rodriguez on the career RBIs list with a single for his 2,087th run batted in. Hank Aaron is the record holder at 2,297 — Babe Ruth is listed next on some charts with 2,214, even though 224 occurred before the RBI became an official statistic in 1920.

Valdez (3-2) yielded six hits and four runs to get his third straight win.

Justin Upton homered and David Fletcher had three hits for the Angels, who have lost six of seven.

Patrick Sandoval (0-4) took the loss after the Astros jumped on him for seven hits and five runs in 2 2/3 innings.

ROCKIES 3, DIAMONDBACKS 2

PHOENIX (AP) — Rookie Ryan Castellani threw six strong innings for his first career win, Trevor Story hit his ninth homer of the season and Colorado snapped a seven-game losing streak by beating Arizona.

Colorado leadoff hitter Raimel Tapia had three hits and knocked in the go-ahead run with his single in the fifth. He also made a crucial catch against the outfield wall on Kole Calhoun’s long fly ball that ended the seventh and likely saved two runs.

The Diamondbacks have lost six straight games and are in last place in the NL West.

The 24-year-old Castellani (1-1) gave up three hits over six innings, including two solo homers. He retired seven of the last eight batters he faced. Daniel Bard continued his impressive comeback story by pitching a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Arizona right-hander Taylor Clarke made his first start of the year after Merrill Kelly was scratched before the game with a right shoulder nerve impingement. The 27-year-old gave up two runs, but just one earned, over four innings.

The Diamondbacks got solo homers from Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker.

Taylor Widener (0-1) took the loss, giving up one run over two innings of relief.

