Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Bahrain to host its 2 F1 races on separate tracks this year

August 28, 2020 7:43 am
 
< a min read
      

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium (AP) — Bahrain will host its two Formula One races on separate tracks later this year.

The Bahrain Grand Prix on Nov. 29 will be held as usual on the 5.4-kilometer (3.3-mile) circuit that usually hosts races. The next race on Dec. 6 will be known as the Sakhir Grand Prix and held on a smaller, 3.5-kilometer (2.2-mile) outer circuit which has never been used before for international racing.

The smaller track will require 87 laps to be completed to ensure the minimum distance of 305 kilometers is covered. Quick lap times are expected to be about 55 seconds in qualifying and 60 for the race.

The Sakhir GP will be a night race held under floodlights, with qualifying and the race starting later in the evening compared to the Bahrain GP.

Advertisement

___

        Insight by Force 3: Learn how DHS is taking a measured approach to returning to the office in this free webinar.

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|1 DoD SAP IT & Cybersecurity Virtual...
9|1 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium
9|2 NAIPE 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marines take recovery vehicles to be retired