Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|10
|
|Totals
|42
|9
|11
|9
|
|Alberto 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|
|Velazquez pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Hays cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Bruce dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kingery 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Haseley cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|203
|2
|—
|10
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|032
|1
|—
|9
E_C.Davis (1), Gregorius (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Núñez (5), Santander (5), Ruiz (1), Alberto 2 (9), Smith Jr. (2). 3B_Bruce (2). HR_Hays (1), Bruce (3), Harper (4), Segura (2). SB_Santander (0).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cobb
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Givens H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Castro BS,1-3
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Phillips
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sulser W,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Fry H,1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lakins Sr. S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Wheeler
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hunter
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris BS,2-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Guerra L,1-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Bill Welke.
T_4:00.
