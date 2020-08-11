Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9

August 11, 2020 11:24 pm
 
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 43 10 16 10 Totals 42 9 11 9
Alberto 2b 6 2 2 1 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 2
Santander rf 4 2 2 1 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0
Núñez dh 4 1 3 2 Hoskins 1b 6 2 2 0
Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 2 2 2
Severino c 5 0 1 2 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0
Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 2
Velazquez pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Segura 3b 4 2 1 1
Hays cf 5 1 2 2 Bruce dh 5 2 3 2
C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0
Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 Haseley cf-lf 3 1 0 0
Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0
Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0
Baltimore 000 003 203 2 10
Philadelphia 002 010 032 1 9

E_C.Davis (1), Gregorius (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Núñez (5), Santander (5), Ruiz (1), Alberto 2 (9), Smith Jr. (2). 3B_Bruce (2). HR_Hays (1), Bruce (3), Harper (4), Segura (2). SB_Santander (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Cobb 5 1-3 3 3 2 2 2
Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Givens H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Castro BS,1-3 2-3 4 3 3 0 2
Phillips 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Sulser W,1-1 1 2 2 2 2 1
Fry H,1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1
Lakins Sr. S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Philadelphia
Wheeler 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 2
Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Hunter 1 3 2 2 0 1
Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris BS,2-3 1 3 3 3 2 2
Guerra L,1-2 1 1 2 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:00.

