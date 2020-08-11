Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9

Baltimore Philadelphia ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 43 10 16 10 Totals 42 9 11 9 Alberto 2b 6 2 2 1 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 2 Santander rf 4 2 2 1 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 Núñez dh 4 1 3 2 Hoskins 1b 6 2 2 0 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 1 Harper rf 4 2 2 2 Severino c 5 0 1 2 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 2 Velazquez pr-lf 1 1 0 0 Segura 3b 4 2 1 1 Hays cf 5 1 2 2 Bruce dh 5 2 3 2 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0 Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 Haseley cf-lf 3 1 0 0 Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0

Baltimore 000 003 203 2 — 10 Philadelphia 002 010 032 1 — 9

E_C.Davis (1), Gregorius (1). DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Núñez (5), Santander (5), Ruiz (1), Alberto 2 (9), Smith Jr. (2). 3B_Bruce (2). HR_Hays (1), Bruce (3), Harper (4), Segura (2). SB_Santander (0).

IP H R ER BB SO

Baltimore Cobb 5 1-3 3 3 2 2 2 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 Givens H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 Castro BS,1-3 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 Phillips 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Sulser W,1-1 1 2 2 2 2 1 Fry H,1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 Lakins Sr. S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Philadelphia Wheeler 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 2 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Hunter 1 3 2 2 0 1 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 Neris BS,2-3 1 3 3 3 2 2 Guerra L,1-2 1 1 2 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:00.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.