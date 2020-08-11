Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 43 10 16 10 3 6 Alberto 2b 6 2 2 1 0 0 .348 Santander rf 4 2 2 1 1 1 .270 Núñez dh 4 1 3 2 1 1 .305 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .263 Severino c 5 0 1 2 0 0 .302 Smith Jr. lf 4 0 2 1 0 1 .242 Velazquez pr-lf 1 1 0 0 0 0 .050 Hays cf 5 1 2 2 0 0 .214 C.Davis 1b 4 1 1 0 1 1 .139 Valaika ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .250 Sisco ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .353 Iglesias ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .395

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 9 11 9 5 9 McCutchen lf 4 0 1 2 0 1 .147 Quinn cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Hoskins 1b 6 2 2 0 0 1 .211 Harper rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .324 Realmuto c 3 0 0 0 2 1 .282 Gregorius ss 5 0 1 2 0 3 .256 Segura 3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .194 Bruce dh 5 2 3 2 0 0 .273 Kingery 2b 5 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Haseley cf-lf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .333 Gosselin ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .500

Baltimore 000 003 203 2_10 16 1 Philadelphia 002 010 032 1_9 11 1

a-struck out for Valaika in the 9th. b-singled for Haseley in the 10th.

1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 8th.

E_C.Davis (1), Gregorius (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Núñez (5), Santander (5), Ruiz (1), Alberto 2 (9), Smith Jr. (2). 3B_Bruce (2). HR_Hays (1), off Guerra; Bruce (3), off Cobb; Harper (4), off Castro; Segura (2), off Castro. RBIs_Núñez 2 (13), Ruiz (8), Smith Jr. (5), Alberto (9), Santander (15), Severino 2 (10), Hays 2 (5), McCutchen 2 (4), Bruce 2 (7), Harper 2 (10), Segura (3), Gregorius 2 (10). SB_Santander (0). CS_Santander (1), Velazquez 2 (1).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Severino, Ruiz, Velazquez); Philadelphia 7 (Bruce, Kingery, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Philadelphia 3 for 10.

Runners moved up_Hays, Kingery.

DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Kingery, Realmuto).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 5 1-3 3 3 2 2 2 71 2.75 Scott 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 10 1.80 Givens H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.00 Castro BS,1-3 2-3 4 3 3 0 2 23 3.38 Phillips 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 7.94 Sulser W,1-1 1 2 2 2 2 1 28 5.62 Fry H,1 2-3 2 1 0 0 1 15 3.86 Lakins Sr. S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.24

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Wheeler 5 2-3 8 3 3 1 2 84 2.89 Morgan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 9.00 Hunter 1 3 2 2 0 1 23 8.31 Álvarez 1 1 0 0 0 0 23 0.00 Neris BS,2-3 1 3 3 3 2 2 30 8.10 Guerra L,1-2 1 1 2 1 0 0 17 10.80

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Phillips 1-0, Lakins Sr. 2-0, Morgan 1-0. IBB_off Neris (Santander). PB_Severino (2).

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Bill Welke.

T_4:00.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.