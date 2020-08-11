Baltimore 10, Philadelphia 9

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|43
|10
|16
|10
|3
|6
|
|Alberto 2b
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.348
|Santander rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.270
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|3
|2
|1
|1
|.305
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Severino c
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.302
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Velazquez pr-lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Hays cf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.214
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.139
|Valaika ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Sisco ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.353
|Iglesias ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.395
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|9
|11
|9
|5
|9
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.147
|Quinn cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hoskins 1b
|6
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.324
|Realmuto c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.282
|Gregorius ss
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.256
|Segura 3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|Bruce dh
|5
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.273
|Kingery 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Haseley cf-lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Gosselin ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Baltimore
|000
|003
|203
|2_10
|16
|1
|Philadelphia
|002
|010
|032
|1_9
|11
|1
a-struck out for Valaika in the 9th. b-singled for Haseley in the 10th.
1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 8th.
E_C.Davis (1), Gregorius (1). LOB_Baltimore 7, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Núñez (5), Santander (5), Ruiz (1), Alberto 2 (9), Smith Jr. (2). 3B_Bruce (2). HR_Hays (1), off Guerra; Bruce (3), off Cobb; Harper (4), off Castro; Segura (2), off Castro. RBIs_Núñez 2 (13), Ruiz (8), Smith Jr. (5), Alberto (9), Santander (15), Severino 2 (10), Hays 2 (5), McCutchen 2 (4), Bruce 2 (7), Harper 2 (10), Segura (3), Gregorius 2 (10). SB_Santander (0). CS_Santander (1), Velazquez 2 (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Severino, Ruiz, Velazquez); Philadelphia 7 (Bruce, Kingery, Segura, Hoskins). RISP_Baltimore 6 for 12; Philadelphia 3 for 10.
Runners moved up_Hays, Kingery.
DP_Philadelphia 1 (Realmuto, Kingery, Realmuto).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|1-3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|2
|71
|2.75
|Scott
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|10
|1.80
|Givens H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|0.00
|Castro BS,1-3
|
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|0
|2
|23
|3.38
|Phillips
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|7.94
|Sulser W,1-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|28
|5.62
|Fry H,1
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|3.86
|Lakins Sr. S,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.24
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Wheeler
|5
|2-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|2
|84
|2.89
|Morgan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|9.00
|Hunter
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|23
|8.31
|Álvarez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|0.00
|Neris BS,2-3
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|2
|2
|30
|8.10
|Guerra L,1-2
|1
|
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|17
|10.80
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Phillips 1-0, Lakins Sr. 2-0, Morgan 1-0. IBB_off Neris (Santander). PB_Severino (2).
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Sean Barber; Third, Bill Welke.
T_4:00.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.