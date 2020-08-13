Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Holaday pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez pr-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Severino c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|
|Walker 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valaika ss-1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|232
|—
|11
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|020
|—
|4
DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Santander (7), Iglesias (8), Bohm (1), Quinn (3), Harper (2). 3B_Harper (1). HR_Severino (4), Ruiz (5), Realmuto 2 (7).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eshelman W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Phillips H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hess
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Arrieta L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Walker
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Álvarez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Velasquez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|A.Davis
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
Álvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Velasquez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:29.
