Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

August 13, 2020 9:28 pm
 
< a min read
      
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 39 11 15 11 Totals 35 4 8 4
Alberto 2b 4 2 2 0 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0
Santander rf 5 0 1 3 Knapp c 0 0 0 0
Iglesias dh 4 0 2 2 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0
Holaday pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Harper rf 4 2 2 0
Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2 Realmuto c-1b 4 2 2 4
Núñez 1b 3 1 2 0 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0
Velazquez pr-ss 1 1 1 0 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0
Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0
Severino c 5 2 3 3 Walker 1b-p 4 0 0 0
Hays cf 5 0 1 0 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0
Valaika ss-1b 3 2 0 1
Baltimore 000 040 232 11
Philadelphia 000 200 020 4

DP_Baltimore 0, Philadelphia 2. LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Santander (7), Iglesias (8), Bohm (1), Quinn (3), Harper (2). 3B_Harper (1). HR_Severino (4), Ruiz (5), Realmuto 2 (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Eshelman W,1-0 5 4 2 2 0 2
Phillips H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hess 2 2 2 2 0 0
Philadelphia
Arrieta L,1-2 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4
Walker 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Álvarez 1 2 0 0 0 1
Velasquez 1 2 2 2 1 1
A.Davis 1-3 1 2 2 1 0
Brogdon 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2

Álvarez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th, Velasquez pitched to 5 batters in the 7th.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:29.

