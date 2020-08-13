Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 11 15 11 5 8 Alberto 2b 4 2 2 0 1 0 .351 Santander rf 5 0 1 3 0 1 .260 Iglesias dh 4 0 2 2 1 1 .383 Holaday pr-dh 0 1 0 0 0 0 .333 Ruiz 3b 5 1 2 2 0 2 .271 Núñez 1b 3 1 2 0 1 0 .318 Velazquez pr-ss 1 1 1 0 0 0 .095 Smith Jr. lf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .275 Severino c 5 2 3 3 0 1 .333 Hays cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .200 Valaika ss-1b 3 2 0 1 1 1 .226

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 0 4 McCutchen dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Knapp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .625 Segura 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .209 Harper rf 4 2 2 0 0 0 .356 Realmuto c-1b 4 2 2 4 0 1 .292 Gregorius ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Bohm 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250 Bruce lf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .237 Walker 1b-p 4 0 0 0 0 1 .133 Quinn cf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250

Baltimore 000 040 232_11 15 0 Philadelphia 000 200 020_4 8 0

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th. 2-ran for Iglesias in the 9th.

LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Santander (7), Iglesias (8), Bohm (1), Quinn (3), Harper (2). 3B_Harper (1). HR_Severino (4), off Brogdon; Ruiz (5), off Brogdon; Realmuto (6), off Eshelman; Realmuto (7), off Hess. RBIs_Valaika (4), Santander 3 (19), Iglesias 2 (9), Severino 3 (13), Ruiz 2 (11), Realmuto 4 (17).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Iglesias, Ruiz, Hays); Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Segura, Bohm). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 6.

LIDP_Santander. GIDP_Valaika.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Walker, Bohm; Segura, Gregorius, Walker).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman W,1-0 5 4 2 2 0 2 68 3.65 Phillips H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1 12 6.75 Fry 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.18 Hess 2 2 2 2 0 0 30 6.43

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Arrieta L,1-2 4 2-3 7 4 4 1 4 78 4.02 Walker 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 14 0.00 Álvarez 1 2 0 0 0 1 20 0.00 Velasquez 1 2 2 2 1 1 26 7.88 A.Davis 1-3 1 2 2 1 0 13 21.00 Brogdon 1 1-3 3 3 3 1 2 38 20.25

Inherited runners-scored_Walker 1-0, Álvarez 1-0, Velasquez 1-0, A.Davis 1-0, Brogdon 2-2.

Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_3:29.

