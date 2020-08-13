Baltimore 11, Philadelphia 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|11
|15
|11
|5
|8
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.351
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.260
|Iglesias dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.383
|Holaday pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.271
|Núñez 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.318
|Velazquez pr-ss
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.095
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.275
|Severino c
|5
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.333
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Valaika ss-1b
|3
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.226
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|0
|4
|
|McCutchen dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Knapp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.625
|Segura 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Harper rf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.356
|Realmuto c-1b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.292
|Gregorius ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Bohm 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Bruce lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Walker 1b-p
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.133
|Quinn cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Baltimore
|000
|040
|232_11
|15
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|200
|020_4
|8
|0
1-ran for Núñez in the 8th. 2-ran for Iglesias in the 9th.
LOB_Baltimore 6, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Santander (7), Iglesias (8), Bohm (1), Quinn (3), Harper (2). 3B_Harper (1). HR_Severino (4), off Brogdon; Ruiz (5), off Brogdon; Realmuto (6), off Eshelman; Realmuto (7), off Hess. RBIs_Valaika (4), Santander 3 (19), Iglesias 2 (9), Severino 3 (13), Ruiz 2 (11), Realmuto 4 (17).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 3 (Iglesias, Ruiz, Hays); Philadelphia 3 (Bruce, Segura, Bohm). RISP_Baltimore 4 for 10; Philadelphia 2 for 6.
LIDP_Santander. GIDP_Valaika.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Bohm, Walker, Bohm; Segura, Gregorius, Walker).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|0
|2
|68
|3.65
|Phillips H,2
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|6.75
|Fry
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|3.18
|Hess
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|30
|6.43
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Arrieta L,1-2
|4
|2-3
|7
|4
|4
|1
|4
|78
|4.02
|Walker
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|14
|0.00
|Álvarez
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|0.00
|Velasquez
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|26
|7.88
|A.Davis
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|13
|21.00
|Brogdon
|1
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|2
|38
|20.25
Inherited runners-scored_Walker 1-0, Álvarez 1-0, Velasquez 1-0, A.Davis 1-0, Brogdon 2-2.
Umpires_Home, Sean Barber; First, Bill Welke; Second, Pat Hoberg; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_3:29.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.