Baltimore 5, Boston 4

August 22, 2020 11:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 4 8 4 Totals 35 5 10 4
Verdugo lf 5 1 2 1 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 4 1 1 2
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 Núñez 1b 4 0 2 0
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Velazquez pr-ss 1 0 0 0
Moreland 1b 3 1 0 1 Severino dh 5 0 2 1
Vázquez c 5 0 2 0 Valaika ss-1b 3 1 2 1
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 Mountcastle lf 4 0 1 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 Holaday c 3 0 0 0
Sisco ph-c 0 0 0 0
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0
Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 0 0
Mullins cf 3 1 0 0
Boston 000 021 000 1 4
Baltimore 010 000 020 2 5

DP_Boston 1, Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Verdugo 2 (8), Peraza (6), Núñez (7). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), Valaika (5), Santander (10). S_Mullins (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Pérez 7 5 1 1 1 6
Taylor BS,0-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1
Brasier 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Barnes L,1-2 BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 1 1 1
Baltimore
Cobb 5 6 2 2 1 1
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0
Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Givens 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Sulser 1 1-3 0 1 0 3 3
Castro W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Barnes, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:36.

