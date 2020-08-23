Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

August 23, 2020 4:39 pm
 
Boston Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 4 6 4 Totals 32 5 10 5
Pillar lf 5 2 2 1 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 0 1 0
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 Urías 2b 0 0 0 0
Vázquez dh 3 0 0 0 Severino c 2 1 1 0
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 1-Holaday pr-c 0 1 0 0
a-Verdugo ph 0 1 0 0 Sisco dh 2 2 1 0
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 Valaika 2b-1b 3 0 0 0
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 Mountcastle lf 3 1 2 0
Araúz 2b 4 0 2 0 Williams lf 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 4
Velazquez ss 3 0 1 1
Boston 100 001 002 4
Baltimore 003 000 20x 5

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (11), Ruiz (3). HR_Pillar (3), Bradley Jr. (2). SB_Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S_Valaika (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Boston
Godley, L, 0-3 2 2-3 2 3 3 5 3
Springs 2 4 0 0 0 3
Valdez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Stock 1 3 2 2 0 2
Weber 1 0 0 0 0 1
Baltimore
LeBlanc 2-3 1 1 1 1 0
Eshelman, W, 2-0 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Castro, H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 2
Fry, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Givens, H, 5 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2
Scott, S, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0

Springs pitched to 3 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Godley (Sisco). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:17. A_0 (45,971).

