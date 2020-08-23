Baltimore 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|4
|7
|
|Pillar lf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.278
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Martinez rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.228
|Bogaerts ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.271
|Vázquez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.258
|Chavis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.233
|a-Verdugo ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.298
|Plawecki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.235
|Araúz 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|10
|5
|5
|9
|
|Mullins cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Núñez 1b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.283
|Urías 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Severino c
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.333
|1-Holaday pr-c
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sisco dh
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Valaika 2b-1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Mountcastle lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|Williams lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.213
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.162
|Boston
|100
|001
|002_4
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|003
|000
|20x_5
|10
|0
a-walked for Chavis in the 9th.
1-ran for Severino in the 7th.
LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (11), Ruiz (3). HR_Pillar (3), off LeBlanc; Bradley Jr. (2), off Scott. RBIs_Pillar (11), Bogaerts (17), Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Ruiz 4 (16), Velazquez (2). SB_Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S_Valaika.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chavis 2); Baltimore 7 (Valaika, Santander, Mullins, Sisco, Velazquez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Baltimore 3 for 18.
Runners moved up_Severino.
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Godley, L, 0-3
|2
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|3
|70
|7.29
|Springs
|2
|
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|43
|10.80
|Valdez
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|1.08
|Stock
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|18
|7.71
|Weber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.48
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|8.06
|Eshelman, W, 2-0
|4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|54
|2.75
|Castro, H, 4
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|18
|4.61
|Fry, H, 3
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|2.61
|Givens, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|23
|0.77
|Scott, S, 1-1
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|2.45
Inherited runners-scored_Springs 3-3, Valdez 1-0, Eshelman 1-0, Scott 1-1. HBP_Godley (Sisco). WP_Godley.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.
T_3:17. A_0 (45,971).
