Baltimore 5, Boston 4

August 23, 2020 4:39 pm
 
1 min read
      
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 4 6 4 4 7
Pillar lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .278
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222
Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228
Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271
Vázquez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258
Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233
a-Verdugo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .298
Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235
Araúz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .308
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 10 5 5 9
Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286
Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .287
Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283
Urías 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Severino c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .333
1-Holaday pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231
Sisco dh 2 2 1 0 1 1 .279
Valaika 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231
Mountcastle lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .333
Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 4 0 1 .213
Velazquez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .162
Boston 100 001 002_4 6 0
Baltimore 003 000 20x_5 10 0

a-walked for Chavis in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (11), Ruiz (3). HR_Pillar (3), off LeBlanc; Bradley Jr. (2), off Scott. RBIs_Pillar (11), Bogaerts (17), Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Ruiz 4 (16), Velazquez (2). SB_Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S_Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chavis 2); Baltimore 7 (Valaika, Santander, Mullins, Sisco, Velazquez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Baltimore 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Severino.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Godley, L, 0-3 2 2-3 2 3 3 5 3 70 7.29
Springs 2 4 0 0 0 3 43 10.80
Valdez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.08
Stock 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 7.71
Weber 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.48
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 8.06
Eshelman, W, 2-0 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 54 2.75
Castro, H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 2 18 4.61
Fry, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.61
Givens, H, 5 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 23 0.77
Scott, S, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 3-3, Valdez 1-0, Eshelman 1-0, Scott 1-1. HBP_Godley (Sisco). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:17. A_0 (45,971).

