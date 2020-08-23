Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 4 6 4 4 7 Pillar lf 5 2 2 1 0 0 .278 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 Martinez rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .228 Bogaerts ss 3 0 1 1 1 0 .271 Vázquez dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .258 Chavis 1b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .233 a-Verdugo ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .298 Plawecki c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .313 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .235 Araúz 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .308

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 10 5 5 9 Mullins cf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Santander rf 5 0 1 0 0 1 .287 Núñez 1b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .283 Urías 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Severino c 2 1 1 0 2 0 .333 1-Holaday pr-c 0 1 0 0 0 0 .231 Sisco dh 2 2 1 0 1 1 .279 Valaika 2b-1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .231 Mountcastle lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .333 Williams lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Ruiz 3b 4 0 2 4 0 1 .213 Velazquez ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .162

Boston 100 001 002_4 6 0 Baltimore 003 000 20x_5 10 0

a-walked for Chavis in the 9th.

1-ran for Severino in the 7th.

LOB_Boston 6, Baltimore 10. 2B_Bogaerts (5), Mullins (1), Mountcastle 2 (2), Santander (11), Ruiz (3). HR_Pillar (3), off LeBlanc; Bradley Jr. (2), off Scott. RBIs_Pillar (11), Bogaerts (17), Bradley Jr. 2 (8), Ruiz 4 (16), Velazquez (2). SB_Pillar (1), Vázquez (1). S_Valaika.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 3 (Chavis 2); Baltimore 7 (Valaika, Santander, Mullins, Sisco, Velazquez 2). RISP_Boston 1 for 4; Baltimore 3 for 18.

Runners moved up_Severino.

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, L, 0-3 2 2-3 2 3 3 5 3 70 7.29 Springs 2 4 0 0 0 3 43 10.80 Valdez 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 18 1.08 Stock 1 3 2 2 0 2 18 7.71 Weber 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.48

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 14 8.06 Eshelman, W, 2-0 4 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 54 2.75 Castro, H, 4 1 2 1 1 1 2 18 4.61 Fry, H, 3 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 17 2.61 Givens, H, 5 1 1-3 0 1 1 1 2 23 0.77 Scott, S, 1-1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 2.45

Inherited runners-scored_Springs 3-3, Valdez 1-0, Eshelman 1-0, Scott 1-1. HBP_Godley (Sisco). WP_Godley.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Andy Fletcher.

T_3:17. A_0 (45,971).

