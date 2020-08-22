Baltimore 5, Boston 4

Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 37 4 8 4 6 7 Verdugo lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .298 Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231 Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .235 Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269 Moreland 1b 3 1 0 1 2 2 .340 Vázquez c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267 Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .272 Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 10 4 4 9 Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304 Santander rf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .291 Núñez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287 Velazquez pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147 Severino dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .329 Valaika ss-1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .242 Mountcastle lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167 Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231 Sisco ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .268 Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .197 Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .297

Boston 000 021 000 1_4 8 0 Baltimore 010 000 020 2_5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Holaday in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th. 2-ran for Mountcastle in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Verdugo 2 (8), Peraza (6), Núñez (7). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), off Cobb; Valaika (5), off Pérez; Santander (10), off Taylor. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (6), Verdugo (11), Pillar (10), Moreland (18), Valaika (8), Santander 2 (27), Severino (20). CS_Velazquez (2). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Martinez 2, Peraza, Pillar); Baltimore 3 (Holaday, Ruiz). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers, Mountcastle. GIDP_Pillar, Alberto.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Peraza, Moreland); Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Urías, Núñez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Pérez 7 5 1 1 1 6 94 3.45 Taylor BS,0-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 21 19.29 Brasier 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 6.10 Barnes L,1-2 BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 1 1 1 18 5.73

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cobb 5 6 2 2 1 1 81 3.73 Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 2.19 Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 1.69 Givens 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00 Sulser 1 1-3 0 1 0 3 3 33 3.46 Castro W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Castro 3-0. IBB_off Barnes (Santander). WP_Barnes, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:36.

