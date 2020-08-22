Baltimore 5, Boston 4

|Boston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|37
|4
|8
|4
|6
|7
|
|Verdugo lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.298
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Martinez dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.235
|Bogaerts ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.269
|Moreland 1b
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.340
|Vázquez c
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Pillar rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.272
|Bradley Jr. cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Peraza 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|10
|4
|4
|9
|
|Alberto 3b-2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.304
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.291
|Núñez 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.287
|Velazquez pr-ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.147
|Severino dh
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.329
|Valaika ss-1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.242
|Mountcastle lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Williams pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Holaday c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Sisco ph-c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.268
|Urías 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Ruiz ph-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.197
|Mullins cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.297
|Boston
|000
|021
|000
|1_4
|8
|0
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|020
|2_5
|10
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-walked for Holaday in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.
1-ran for Núñez in the 8th. 2-ran for Mountcastle in the 9th.
LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Verdugo 2 (8), Peraza (6), Núñez (7). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), off Cobb; Valaika (5), off Pérez; Santander (10), off Taylor. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (6), Verdugo (11), Pillar (10), Moreland (18), Valaika (8), Santander 2 (27), Severino (20). CS_Velazquez (2). S_Mullins.
Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Martinez 2, Peraza, Pillar); Baltimore 3 (Holaday, Ruiz). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Devers, Mountcastle. GIDP_Pillar, Alberto.
DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Peraza, Moreland); Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Urías, Núñez).
|Boston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Pérez
|7
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|6
|94
|3.45
|Taylor BS,0-2
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|21
|19.29
|Brasier
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|6.10
|Barnes L,1-2 BS,1-3
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|18
|5.73
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cobb
|5
|
|6
|2
|2
|1
|1
|81
|3.73
|Armstrong
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|2.19
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|1.69
|Givens
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|0.00
|Sulser
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|3
|33
|3.46
|Castro W,1-0
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|4.26
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Castro 3-0. IBB_off Barnes (Santander). WP_Barnes, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.
T_3:36.
