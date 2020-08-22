Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 5, Boston 4

August 22, 2020 11:30 pm
 
Boston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 37 4 8 4 6 7
Verdugo lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .298
Devers 3b 4 0 0 0 1 2 .231
Martinez dh 3 0 1 0 2 0 .235
Bogaerts ss 4 0 0 0 1 0 .269
Moreland 1b 3 1 0 1 2 2 .340
Vázquez c 5 0 2 0 0 1 .267
Pillar rf 5 0 1 1 0 0 .272
Bradley Jr. cf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Peraza 2b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .238
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 10 4 4 9
Alberto 3b-2b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .304
Santander rf 4 1 1 2 1 2 .291
Núñez 1b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .287
Velazquez pr-ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .147
Severino dh 5 0 2 1 0 1 .329
Valaika ss-1b 3 1 2 1 1 0 .242
Mountcastle lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .167
Williams pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Holaday c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .231
Sisco ph-c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .268
Urías 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Ruiz ph-3b 1 1 0 0 0 1 .197
Mullins cf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .297
Boston 000 021 000 1_4 8 0
Baltimore 010 000 020 2_5 10 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-walked for Holaday in the 9th. b-pinch hit for Urías in the 9th.

1-ran for Núñez in the 8th. 2-ran for Mountcastle in the 9th.

LOB_Boston 10, Baltimore 8. 2B_Verdugo 2 (8), Peraza (6), Núñez (7). HR_Bradley Jr. (1), off Cobb; Valaika (5), off Pérez; Santander (10), off Taylor. RBIs_Bradley Jr. (6), Verdugo (11), Pillar (10), Moreland (18), Valaika (8), Santander 2 (27), Severino (20). CS_Velazquez (2). S_Mullins.

Runners left in scoring position_Boston 6 (Martinez 2, Peraza, Pillar); Baltimore 3 (Holaday, Ruiz). RISP_Boston 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Devers, Mountcastle. GIDP_Pillar, Alberto.

DP_Boston 1 (Devers, Peraza, Moreland); Baltimore 1 (Alberto, Urías, Núñez).

Boston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Pérez 7 5 1 1 1 6 94 3.45
Taylor BS,0-2 2-3 1 2 2 1 1 21 19.29
Brasier 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 21 6.10
Barnes L,1-2 BS,1-3 1-3 2 2 1 1 1 18 5.73
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cobb 5 6 2 2 1 1 81 3.73
Armstrong 1-3 2 1 1 1 0 14 2.19
Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 1.69
Givens 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 19 0.00
Sulser 1 1-3 0 1 0 3 3 33 3.46
Castro W,1-0 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 4.26

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Castro 3-0. IBB_off Barnes (Santander). WP_Barnes, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ben May; Third, Dan Iassogna.

T_3:36.

