Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 11 5 2 15 Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .348 Santander rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254 Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .395 Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .263 Núñez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .305 Smith Jr. lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .242 1-Velazquez pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050 Hays cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214 C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139 Sisco c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .353

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 4 10 4 5 11 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .147 Walker 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182 Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .211 Harper rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .324 Realmuto dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .282 Segura 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .194 Gregorius ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .256 Gosselin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .500 a-Bruce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Knapp c 4 0 3 2 0 1 .500 Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280

Baltimore 001 210 100_5 11 1 Philadelphia 012 000 010_4 10 1

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th.

1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 8th.

E_C.Davis (1), Morgan (0). LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Santander (5), Núñez (5), Smith Jr. (2), Knapp (1). HR_Santander (3), off Eflin; Ruiz (3), off Eflin; Sisco (1), off Morgan. RBIs_Santander (15), Sisco 3 (1), Ruiz (8), Knapp 2 (1), Realmuto (12), Gregorius (10). SB_Quinn (0), Harper (1). SF_Gregorius.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Ruiz 2, Sisco 2, Alberto, Núñez); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Iglesias. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 2 72 6.91 Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.57 Lakins Sr., H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.24 Givens, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 0.00 Castro, H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 2 22 3.38 Sulser, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.62

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eflin, L, 0-0 6 7 4 4 1 10 91 0.00 Morgan 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 17 9.00 Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 29 0.00 Rosso 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Parker 2-0. PB_Knapp 2(0).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sean Barber; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.