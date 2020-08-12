Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 11 5 2 15
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 1 3 .348
Santander rf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .254
Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 0 2 .395
Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1 0 1 .263
Núñez dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .305
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 2 0 1 1 .242
1-Velazquez pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .050
Hays cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .214
C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .139
Sisco c 4 1 2 3 0 1 .353
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 4 10 4 5 11
McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0 1 0 .147
Walker 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .182
Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .211
Harper rf 4 1 2 0 1 1 .324
Realmuto dh 5 0 1 1 0 2 .282
Segura 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .194
Gregorius ss 2 1 1 1 1 0 .256
Gosselin 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .500
a-Bruce ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .273
Knapp c 4 0 3 2 0 1 .500
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
Baltimore 001 210 100_5 11 1
Philadelphia 012 000 010_4 10 1

a-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th.

1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 8th.

E_C.Davis (1), Morgan (0). LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Santander (5), Núñez (5), Smith Jr. (2), Knapp (1). HR_Santander (3), off Eflin; Ruiz (3), off Eflin; Sisco (1), off Morgan. RBIs_Santander (15), Sisco 3 (1), Ruiz (8), Knapp 2 (1), Realmuto (12), Gregorius (10). SB_Quinn (0), Harper (1). SF_Gregorius.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Ruiz 2, Sisco 2, Alberto, Núñez); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Iglesias. GIDP_Hoskins.

DP_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 2 72 6.91
Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 18 2.57
Lakins Sr., H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 13 3.24
Givens, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0 19 0.00
Castro, H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 2 22 3.38
Sulser, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 5.62
Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Eflin, L, 0-0 6 7 4 4 1 10 91 0.00
Morgan 2-3 3 1 1 0 1 17 9.00
Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3 29 0.00
Rosso 1 0 0 0 1 1 12 5.40

Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Parker 2-0. PB_Knapp 2(0).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sean Barber; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28.

The Associated Press

