Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|2
|15
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.348
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.395
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.305
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|1-Velazquez pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.050
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.214
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.139
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.353
|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|5
|11
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.147
|Walker 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.211
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.282
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.194
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.256
|Gosselin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|a-Bruce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.500
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|Baltimore
|001
|210
|100_5
|11
|1
|Philadelphia
|012
|000
|010_4
|10
|1
a-struck out for Gosselin in the 8th.
1-ran for Smith Jr. in the 8th.
E_C.Davis (1), Morgan (0). LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Santander (5), Núñez (5), Smith Jr. (2), Knapp (1). HR_Santander (3), off Eflin; Ruiz (3), off Eflin; Sisco (1), off Morgan. RBIs_Santander (15), Sisco 3 (1), Ruiz (8), Knapp 2 (1), Realmuto (12), Gregorius (10). SB_Quinn (0), Harper (1). SF_Gregorius.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 7 (Ruiz 2, Sisco 2, Alberto, Núñez); Philadelphia 5 (McCutchen 2, Realmuto). RISP_Baltimore 2 for 16; Philadelphia 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Iglesias. GIDP_Hoskins.
DP_Baltimore 3 (Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis; Ruiz, Alberto, C.Davis).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|72
|6.91
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|2.57
|Lakins Sr., H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|13
|3.24
|Givens, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Castro, H, 2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|3.38
|Sulser, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|5.62
|Philadelphia
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eflin, L, 0-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|10
|91
|0.00
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|17
|9.00
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|29
|0.00
|Rosso
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|5.40
Inherited runners-scored_Armstrong 2-0, Parker 2-0. PB_Knapp 2(0).
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sean Barber; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:28.
