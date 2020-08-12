Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|11
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|10
|4
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|McCutchen lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Walker 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Iglesias ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoskins 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|
|Harper rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Núñez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Realmuto dh
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Segura 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|1-Velazquez pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gregorius ss
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Hays cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gosselin 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Davis 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Bruce ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|4
|1
|2
|3
|
|Knapp c
|4
|0
|3
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Quinn cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Baltimore
|001
|210
|100
|—
|5
|Philadelphia
|012
|000
|010
|—
|4
E_C.Davis (1), Morgan (0). DP_Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Santander (5), Núñez (5), Smith Jr. (2), Knapp (1). HR_Santander (3), Ruiz (3), Sisco (1). SB_Quinn (0), Harper (1). SF_Gregorius (1).
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|3
|2
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Lakins Sr., H, 0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Givens, H, 2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Castro, H, 2
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Sulser, S, 3-5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Philadelphia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Eflin, L, 0-0
|6
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|10
|Morgan
|
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Parker
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Rosso
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sean Barber; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.
T_3:28.
