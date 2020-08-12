Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 5, Philadelphia 4

August 12, 2020 10:50 pm
 
Baltimore Philadelphia
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 5 11 5 Totals 34 4 10 4
Alberto 2b 4 0 1 0 McCutchen lf 4 0 2 0
Santander rf 5 1 2 1 Walker 2b 0 0 0 0
Iglesias ss 5 0 1 0 Hoskins 1b 4 1 0 0
Ruiz 3b 5 1 1 1 Harper rf 4 1 2 0
Núñez dh 4 1 1 0 Realmuto dh 5 0 1 1
Smith Jr. lf 3 1 2 0 Segura 3b 3 1 1 0
1-Velazquez pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Gregorius ss 2 1 1 1
Hays cf 4 0 0 0 Gosselin 2b 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 4 0 1 0 a-Bruce ph-lf 1 0 0 0
Sisco c 4 1 2 3 Knapp c 4 0 3 2
Quinn cf 4 0 0 0
Baltimore 001 210 100 5
Philadelphia 012 000 010 4

E_C.Davis (1), Morgan (0). DP_Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 0. LOB_Baltimore 8, Philadelphia 9. 2B_Santander (5), Núñez (5), Smith Jr. (2), Knapp (1). HR_Santander (3), Ruiz (3), Sisco (1). SB_Quinn (0), Harper (1). SF_Gregorius (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
LeBlanc 3 1-3 6 3 3 3 2
Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Lakins Sr., H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 3
Givens, H, 2 1 1 0 0 1 0
Castro, H, 2 1 3 1 1 0 2
Sulser, S, 3-5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Philadelphia
Eflin, L, 0-0 6 7 4 4 1 10
Morgan 2-3 3 1 1 0 1
Parker 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 3
Rosso 1 0 0 0 1 1

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Sean Barber; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Pat Hoberg.

T_3:28.

The Associated Press

