Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 38 5 8 5 Díaz 3b 5 1 2 0 Hays cf 5 0 0 0 Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 1 Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 Tsutsugo lf 4 1 0 0 Núñez 1b-3b 4 2 1 1 Martínez dh 4 0 2 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Mullins lf 0 0 0 0 Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 1 Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Holaday 1b 0 1 0 0 Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Severino dh 3 0 1 1 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b-lf 2 0 1 2 Margot cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 Wendle 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 Valaika ss 1 0 1 1

Tampa Bay 000 001 030 00 — 4 Baltimore 000 202 000 01 — 5

E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), Núñez (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Ruiz (1). S_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Tampa Bay Glasnow 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5 Richards 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 Drake L,0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0

Baltimore LeBlanc 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 Phillips H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 Armstrong H,2 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 Castro BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 Lakins Sr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

WP_Glasnow, Scott.

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:50.

