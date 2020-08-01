Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

August 1, 2020 11:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 40 4 8 4 Totals 38 5 8 5
Díaz 3b 5 1 2 0 Hays cf 5 0 0 0
Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 1 Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0
Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Santander rf 5 0 0 0
Tsutsugo lf 4 1 0 0 Núñez 1b-3b 4 2 1 1
Martínez dh 4 0 2 1 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 Mullins lf 0 0 0 0
Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 1 Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 Holaday 1b 0 1 0 0
Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 Severino dh 3 0 1 1
Zunino c 5 0 0 0 Ruiz 3b-lf 2 0 1 2
Margot cf-rf 5 0 0 0 Sisco c 4 0 1 0
Wendle 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0
Valaika ss 1 0 1 1
Tampa Bay 000 001 030 00 4
Baltimore 000 202 000 01 5

E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), Núñez (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Ruiz (1). S_Severino (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Glasnow 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5
Richards 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2
Drake L,0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1
Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0
Baltimore
LeBlanc 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3
Phillips H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2
Armstrong H,2 1-3 1 2 0 1 1
Castro BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1
Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2
Lakins Sr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1

Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.

WP_Glasnow, Scott.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:50.

        Insight by RSA: DHS and CISA provide insight into the cybersecurity strategy for this new normal in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|8 36th Annual William Oliver Baker Award...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OH National Guard helps build urban farm to support food banks