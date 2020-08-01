Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|40
|4
|8
|4
|
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|5
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Núñez 1b-3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mullins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|
|Iglesias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Holaday 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kiermaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Severino dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ruiz 3b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|030
|00
|—
|4
|Baltimore
|000
|202
|000
|01
|—
|5
E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). DP_Tampa Bay 0, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), Núñez (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). SF_Ruiz (1). S_Severino (1).
|Tampa Bay
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Glasnow
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Drake L,0-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Roe
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|LeBlanc
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Phillips H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Armstrong H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Castro BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Lakins Sr. W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Roe pitched to 1 batter in the 11th.
WP_Glasnow, Scott.
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:50.
