Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 4 8 4 4 10 Díaz 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .154 Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .500 Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182 Tsutsugo lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .200 Martínez dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .280 Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292 Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 1 1 0 .290 Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172 Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .185 Zunino c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .100 Margot cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Wendle 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .304

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 5 8 5 5 11 Hays cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .107 Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .400 Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Núñez 1b-3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .250 Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .250 Mullins lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .471 Holaday 1b 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Severino dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .300 Ruiz 3b-lf 2 0 1 2 2 0 .318 Sisco c 4 0 1 0 1 3 .200 Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Valaika ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .273

Tampa Bay 000 001 030 00_4 8 1 Baltimore 000 202 000 01_5 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Adames in the 8th. c-singled for Renfroe in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th. e-popped out for Mullins in the 10th.

E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), off LeBlanc; Núñez (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau (2), Martínez (5), Lowe (7), Kiermaier (5), Núñez (4), Ruiz 2 (7), Severino (4), Valaika (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). CS_Hays (2). SF_Ruiz. S_Severino.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Zunino, Kiermaier); Baltimore 5 (Velazquez 2, Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Severino, Santander. LIDP_Margot.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Ruiz, Mullins; Holaday, Alberto, Holaday).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Glasnow 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5 84 3.12 Richards 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 48 10.13 Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00 Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00 Drake L,0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 14 4.15 Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA LeBlanc 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 81 4.09 Phillips H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 10.13 Armstrong H,2 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 18 0.00 Castro BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.00 Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.00 Lakins Sr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.18

Roe pitched to 1 batters in the 11th

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0, Roe 2-1, Castro 3-2, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Drake (Ruiz). WP_Glasnow, Scott. PB_Zunino (3).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:50.

