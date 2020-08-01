Listen Live Sports

Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

August 1, 2020 11:43 pm
 
1 min read
      
Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 4 8 4 4 10
Díaz 3b 5 1 2 0 0 0 .154
Brosseau 1b 3 1 2 1 0 0 .500
Choi ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .182
Tsutsugo lf 4 1 0 0 1 0 .200
Martínez dh 4 0 2 1 1 1 .280
Adames ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .292
Lowe ph-2b 1 0 0 1 1 0 .290
Renfroe rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .172
Kiermaier ph-cf 2 0 1 1 0 1 .185
Zunino c 5 0 0 0 0 2 .100
Margot cf-rf 5 0 0 0 0 0 .111
Wendle 2b-ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .304
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 5 8 5 5 11
Hays cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .107
Alberto 2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Santander rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .222
Núñez 1b-3b 4 2 1 1 1 1 .250
Smith Jr. lf 4 2 2 0 0 1 .250
Mullins lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Iglesias ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .471
Holaday 1b 0 1 0 0 0 0
Severino dh 3 0 1 1 1 0 .300
Ruiz 3b-lf 2 0 1 2 2 0 .318
Sisco c 4 0 1 0 1 3 .200
Velazquez ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Stewart ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Valaika ss 1 0 1 1 0 0 .273
Tampa Bay 000 001 030 00_4 8 1
Baltimore 000 202 000 01_5 8 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Adames in the 8th. c-singled for Renfroe in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th. e-popped out for Mullins in the 10th.

E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), off LeBlanc; Núñez (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau (2), Martínez (5), Lowe (7), Kiermaier (5), Núñez (4), Ruiz 2 (7), Severino (4), Valaika (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). CS_Hays (2). SF_Ruiz. S_Severino.

Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Zunino, Kiermaier); Baltimore 5 (Velazquez 2, Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Severino, Santander. LIDP_Margot.

DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Ruiz, Mullins; Holaday, Alberto, Holaday).

Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Glasnow 4 2-3 3 2 2 3 5 84 3.12
Richards 2 1-3 4 2 2 1 2 48 10.13
Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 0.00
Castillo 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 0.00
Drake L,0-2 1 2-3 0 1 1 1 1 14 4.15
Roe 0 1 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
LeBlanc 5 1-3 4 1 1 1 3 81 4.09
Phillips H,1 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 20 10.13
Armstrong H,2 1-3 1 2 0 1 1 18 0.00
Castro BS,0-1 1 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 24 0.00
Scott 1 1-3 0 0 0 2 2 23 0.00
Lakins Sr. W,1-0 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 3.18

Roe pitched to 1 batters in the 11th

Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0, Roe 2-1, Castro 3-2, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Drake (Ruiz). WP_Glasnow, Scott. PB_Zunino (3).

Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:50.

