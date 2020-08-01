Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 4

|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|4
|8
|4
|4
|10
|
|Díaz 3b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.154
|Brosseau 1b
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.500
|Choi ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.182
|Tsutsugo lf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|Martínez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.280
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.292
|Lowe ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.290
|Renfroe rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.172
|Kiermaier ph-cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.185
|Zunino c
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.100
|Margot cf-rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.111
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.304
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|5
|8
|5
|5
|11
|
|Hays cf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.107
|Alberto 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Santander rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Núñez 1b-3b
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.250
|Smith Jr. lf
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Mullins lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Iglesias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.471
|Holaday 1b
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Severino dh
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.300
|Ruiz 3b-lf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.318
|Sisco c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.200
|Velazquez ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Stewart ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Valaika ss
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.273
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|030
|00_4
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|202
|000
|01_5
|8
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Brosseau in the 8th. b-pinch hit for Adames in the 8th. c-singled for Renfroe in the 8th. d-struck out for Velazquez in the 9th. e-popped out for Mullins in the 10th.
E_Adames (4), Armstrong (1). LOB_Tampa Bay 9, Baltimore 10. HR_Brosseau (1), off LeBlanc; Núñez (1), off Glasnow. RBIs_Brosseau (2), Martínez (5), Lowe (7), Kiermaier (5), Núñez (4), Ruiz 2 (7), Severino (4), Valaika (1). SB_Smith Jr. (1), Ruiz (1). CS_Hays (2). SF_Ruiz. S_Severino.
Runners left in scoring position_Tampa Bay 4 (Adames, Zunino, Kiermaier); Baltimore 5 (Velazquez 2, Hays). RISP_Tampa Bay 2 for 10; Baltimore 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Severino, Santander. LIDP_Margot.
DP_Baltimore 2 (Mullins, Ruiz, Mullins; Holaday, Alberto, Holaday).
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Glasnow
|4
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|3
|5
|84
|3.12
|Richards
|2
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|2
|48
|10.13
|Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|0.00
|Castillo
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|0.00
|Drake L,0-2
|1
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|14
|4.15
|Roe
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|LeBlanc
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|81
|4.09
|Phillips H,1
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|20
|10.13
|Armstrong H,2
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|18
|0.00
|Castro BS,0-1
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|24
|0.00
|Scott
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|0.00
|Lakins Sr. W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|9
|3.18
Roe pitched to 1 batters in the 11th
Inherited runners-scored_Drake 1-0, Roe 2-1, Castro 3-2, Scott 1-0. IBB_off Drake (Ruiz). WP_Glasnow, Scott. PB_Zunino (3).
Umpires_Home, Paul Nauert; First, Chad Fairchild; Second, Carlos Torres; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:50.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.