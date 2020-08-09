Baltimore 5, Washington 3

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|2
|9
|
|Alberto 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.349
|Santander rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.254
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.405
|Ruiz 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|Núñez dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Sisco c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|a-Valaika ph
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.240
|Velazquez lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.053
|Smith Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|b-Severino ph-c
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.316
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.125
|Hays cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.196
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|8
|3
|4
|11
|
|Turner ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.196
|Eaton rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|S.Castro 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.357
|Soto lf
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.357
|Kendrick dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.276
|Thames 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.240
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.289
|Suzuki c
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.231
|c-Difo ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Robles cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|Baltimore
|000
|000
|050_5
|6
|1
|Washington
|020
|001
|000_3
|8
|0
a-homered for Sisco in the 8th. b-homered for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-walked for Suzuki in the 9th.
E_Scott (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (2). HR_Valaika (2), off Doolittle; Severino (3), off Doolittle; Santander (3), off Hudson; Soto (1), off Eshelman. RBIs_Valaika (3), Severino (8), Santander 3 (14), Soto (2), Suzuki (4), Thames (2). SB_Severino (1). CS_Turner (3), Ruiz (1). SF_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Davis 2); Washington 5 (Eaton, Cabrera, Thames, Turner). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Washington 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Kendrick. GIDP_Thames.
DP_Baltimore 1 (Iglesias, Ruiz, Davis); Washington 1 (Suzuki, S.Castro, Suzuki).
|Baltimore
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Eshelman
|4
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|2
|57
|3.68
|Phillips
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|22
|8.44
|Scott
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|16
|2.08
|Armstrong, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|25
|2.57
|Sulser, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|30
|3.86
|M.Castro, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|22
|0.00
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Voth
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|73
|1.80
|Guerra, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|1.23
|Rainey, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|10
|1.35
|Doolittle, H, 1
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|9
|18.00
|Hudson, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|26
|5.06
|Harper
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|22
|3.86
Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Armstrong 1-1. HBP_Harper (Severino). WP_Armstrong.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:27.
