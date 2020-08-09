Baltimore 5, Washington 3

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 6 5 2 9 Alberto 2b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .349 Santander rf 4 1 1 3 0 1 .254 Iglesias ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .405 Ruiz 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .242 Núñez dh 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Sisco c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .375 a-Valaika ph 1 1 1 1 0 0 .240 Velazquez lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .053 Smith Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .207 b-Severino ph-c 1 1 1 1 0 0 .316 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .125 Hays cf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .196

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 8 3 4 11 Turner ss 5 0 1 0 0 1 .196 Eaton rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222 S.Castro 2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .357 Soto lf 3 1 2 1 1 1 .357 Kendrick dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .276 Thames 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .240 Cabrera 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .289 Suzuki c 2 0 1 1 0 0 .231 c-Difo ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Robles cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .222

Baltimore 000 000 050_5 6 1 Washington 020 001 000_3 8 0

a-homered for Sisco in the 8th. b-homered for Smith Jr. in the 8th. c-walked for Suzuki in the 9th.

E_Scott (1). LOB_Baltimore 3, Washington 7. 2B_Thames (2). HR_Valaika (2), off Doolittle; Severino (3), off Doolittle; Santander (3), off Hudson; Soto (1), off Eshelman. RBIs_Valaika (3), Severino (8), Santander 3 (14), Soto (2), Suzuki (4), Thames (2). SB_Severino (1). CS_Turner (3), Ruiz (1). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 2 (Davis 2); Washington 5 (Eaton, Cabrera, Thames, Turner). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 5; Washington 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Kendrick. GIDP_Thames.

DP_Baltimore 1 (Iglesias, Ruiz, Davis); Washington 1 (Suzuki, S.Castro, Suzuki).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Eshelman 4 5 2 2 0 2 57 3.68 Phillips 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 22 8.44 Scott 2-3 1 1 1 0 2 16 2.08 Armstrong, W, 1-0 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 2 25 2.57 Sulser, H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 2 30 3.86 M.Castro, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 1 2 22 0.00

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Voth 5 2 0 0 1 5 73 1.80 Guerra, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 1.23 Rainey, H, 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 10 1.35 Doolittle, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1 9 18.00 Hudson, L, 1-1, BS, 2-3 2-3 2 3 3 1 0 26 5.06 Harper 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 3.86

Inherited runners-scored_Scott 2-0, Armstrong 1-1. HBP_Harper (Severino). WP_Armstrong.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:27.

